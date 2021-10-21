News Top Stories

PIA: They’ll be no job losses Sylva tells DPR, PPPRA, PEF workers

Posted on

Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured workers at Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) their jobs were secured, despite the scrapping of the agencies necessitated by the Petroleum industry Act (PIA).

Sylva, who gave the assurances while visiting the affected agencies to douse the growing tension of job insecurity on Wednesday in Abuja, said no remuneration would also be lost, explaining that the PIA guaranteed their jobs in the new regulatory agencies, even as the assets and liabilities of the defunct agencies would be fully assumed by the successor agencies.

The minister, who said the process was ongoing as the implementation committee working on it, noted that the new CEOs would join the committee and work together to ensure that there is a seamless transition. He said: “It is normal that at a junction like this, there are anxieties and that is why I thought I should come by myself along with the permanent secretary to assure you that this is a very normal transition. The PIA has been passed and the law stipulates that certain actions must be taken. “That the DPR as it is then was to be wind down and two successor agencies were to be inaugurated. And of course myself, I have to step down as Chairman of the NNPC (board) as you all are aware.

