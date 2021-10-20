News

PIA: They’ll be no job losses Sylva tells DPR, PPPRA, PEF workers

Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured workers at Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) their jobs were secured, despite the scrapping of the agencies necessitated by the Petroleum industry Act (PIA).

Sylva, who gave the assurances while visiting the affected agencies to douse the growing tension of job insecurity on Wednesday in Abuja, said no remuneration would also be lost, explaining that the PIA guaranteed their jobs in the new regulatory agencies, even as the assets and liabilities of the defunct agencies would be fully assumed by the successor agencies.

The minister, who said the process was ongoing as the implementation committee working on it, noted that the new CEOs would join the committee and work together to ensure that there is a seamless transition.

He said: “It is normal that at a junction like this, there are anxieties and that is why I thought I should come by myself along with the permanent secretary to assure you that this is a very normal transition. The PIA has been passed and the law stipulates that certain actions must be taken.

“That the DPR as it is then was to be wind down and two successor agencies were to be inaugurated. And of course myself, I have to step down as Chairman of the NNPC (board) as you all are aware. It is all because this is what the law states.”

Sylva, who denied heads of the defunct agencies were sacked, maintaining that: “Situation is that the PIA has established these two agencies to succeed the DPR, PPPRA and PEF, and the heads of these agencies have been appointed by the President in his wisdom and they have also been cleared by the National Assembly.

“It therefore means that the political leaderships of the DPR, PEF and the PPPRA will no longer have any place since the political leaderships of the successor agencies have now been appointed.

“But I want to assure you that staff of DPR have nothing to worry about because the law is very clear also on the position of the staff of the DPR, PEF and PPPRA. No job is to be lost in this process; no remuneration is being lost in this process. The process is ongoing and the implementation committee is working on it, and the new CEOs will join that committee and we will work together to ensure that there is a seamless transition.”

Furthermore, the Minister assured the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) involved in the haulage of premium motor spirit (petrol) and other stakeholders at PEF, that their transaction with the Fund would be assumed by the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

