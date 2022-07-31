PIA unfavourable to host communities, obnoxious –Monarch

Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council, Bayelsa State, and the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada (iv), has carpeted the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), describing it as being very obnoxious in respect to the welfare of the oil bearing communities and the environment.

He said this weekend in Yenagoa during a Nigeria Resource Justice Conference with the theme “Petroleum Industry Act, Matters Arising for Communities in Extraction Sites,” organized by a group known as Social Action in conjunction with Bayelsa NGO Forum.

King Dakolo who was the keynote presenter maintained that the law said that the community will not get their 3% funds if there is any form of obstruction against oil production in any community forgetting that anybody even the oil company can cause the obstruction advising the people to unite and see how they can make good use of the opportunity.

He stated: “The community people must put their right foot forward and put their best anytime. They must not work against one another because what is coming about us is serious.

If we are not careful, we go into extinction or may be slavery because this law is so bad as far as the welfare of the community people is concerned. “And so the only way forward is for people to unite, interrogate it and see the best that could be made out of it. Community people must beware.

The PIA says that communities from where oil and gas is extracted will get 3 percent every year but they will only get the percentage when there is no outage and no disturbance to the oil industry and what we have known is that even the oil companies can sabotage their own equipment. People can come from another country into the Niger Delta to sabotage.

“It is completely stupid for the act to have said that the only way that the people of the Niger Delta could get benefit is when there is no disturbance whatsoever.

“So what they are saying is what the JTF with trained military security experts that has operated here for twenty four years are not able to do is what they want me and other citizens of the Niger Delta to do. How callous can it be? How caustic can the law ever be?”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...