Metro & Crime

PIB: 2.5% for host communities not acceptable – Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said the 2.5 per cent revenue proposed for host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was grossly inadequate and unacceptable to the people of the Niger Delta.
Diri stated this on Tuesday during a town hall meeting on the bill with members of the National Assembly and stakeholders in Yenagoa.
The governor, who proposed that 10 per cent be provided for host communities, contended that if National Assembly members see first hand the level of environmental degradation and its attendant effects on the people, they would not hesitate to increase it from 10 per cent.
The governor, in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, stressed that the PIB was critical in addressing issues such as unemployment, lack of transparency in the oil and gas sector, militarisation of oil production, skills acquisition and marginalisation of oil producing states.
His words: “I restate our earlier submission that the 2.5 per cent proposed for the oil producing communities is grossly inadequate and unacceptable to us as a people. In our proposal to you, we asked for 10 per cent for the host communities.
“When you visit some of the sites where oil is being explored; that bring multi-million dollars to this country, you will even agree with me that we should increase it further from 10 per cent.
“This PIB would cure the unemployment that the oil producing communities cry about. This bill would create jobs, accelerate skills acquisition and remove the opacity that we are seeing today in the oil and gas industry. The whole industry is shrouded somehow in secrecy.”
In his speech, Deputy Chairman, House Ad Hoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, Victor Nwokolo, said the PIB was from the executive arm, aimed at reforming the oil and gas industry.
He promised that they work hard to ensure passage of the bill before the end of May this year.
In his presentation, Chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, represented by the Ibedaowei of Ekpetiama Clan, King Bubaraye Dakolo, recommended that the bill takes into consideration environmental pollution, particularly gas flaring, and ensure inclusion of rights of host communities.
He also expressed hid displeasure with the provision of the bill making the people responsible for protecting oil facilities, saying that the provision had already criminalised them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

SARS killed my brother, turned family to ATM –Woman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

…demands N1bn compensation A lawyer, Mrs. Hannah Michael-West, has disclosed how the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly killed her 27-year-old brother, Solomon Yellowe, and deposited his body at the mortuary of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH). She spoke while testifying before the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry into police brutality and human […]
Metro & Crime

Chieftaincy stool: Gunmen invade Benue community, kill 13

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

…many injured, scores flee, houses burnt   Gunmen yesterday morning invaded Edikwu community in Ugbokpo in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State and killed at least 13 people.   The crisis was said to be fallout of a dispute over chieftaincy stool. New Telegraph learnt that the attackers, who made incursion into the community […]
Metro & Crime

Traffic offenders in trouble as Lagos mounts cameras

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

• ‘Traffic Radio’ gets motorbikes to monitor traffic Traffic offenders in Lagos will no longer escape penalties as the state government Tuesday said that it has mounted secret cameras in all the newly completed junctions’ improvement projects, especially the popular Allen Avenue junction in Ikeja, the state capital. This is even as the ‘Lagos Traffic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica