PIB: 3% for host communities unacceptable to us –INC, Evah, others

With the passage of the much-touted Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law by the National Assembly on Thursday, some Niger Delta groups and an Ijaw activist, Mr. Joseph Evah, have described the allocation of 3% to host communities as unacceptable. According to them, the percentage was too paltry considering the level of devastation of the land and crops of the host communities, adding that this should be reviewed before the law is eventually signed by the President.

Ijaw National Congress (INC), which spoke through its President, Mr, Benjamin Okaba, said that they had earlier supported the position of the South South Governors on the issue and that 10% that was earlier proposed was very paltry, particularly in a manner that other funds are managed. Okaba stated that the only way the host or the affected communities could feel the impact of the funds is to increase it to 10%, because, according to him, after the derivation funds have been sent, the funds are still under the influence of the government.

“Let the communities set up development funds such as if they need water or electricity or school, let them do it and you can see that it will address their challenges. “It is like taking development to the grassroots. It is not communities waiting for government for projects. They should also be given the opportunity to initiate certain projects that are teething.

“This ten percent wasn’t actually too much to be able to do that. Let us not talk about agitation. INC does not work on agitation. We believe in meaningful engagement and not agitation. So the interface will continue. “We will continue to insist on our position that the fund should go up to ten percent as proposed.

That is my position,” he said. Also speaking on the matter, the National Chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), Mr. Benjamin Style, said that they agreed for five percent and that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Timpre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC GMD), Mele Kyari, sliced it to three percent. While saying that the law had been passed, Style said that they will continue to agitate and that they were not going to accept the specified percentage.

“That is the cry of the deprived people. We won’t accept it. Our aspect is very clear that we are not accepting three percent. It was not from the House. It was so clear that it was not from the House. The National Assembly concurred agreed on five percent. It was a lopsided arrangement among the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Timipre Sylva and the NNPC. “Three of them came up with this to further impoverish the neglected and deprived people of the Niger Delta. The host communities vehemently reject that three percent. Even we are not comfortable with five percent not to talk of three percent.

People desecrated and marginalised Niger Delta for 63 years, they destroyed the environment, no water to drink, no hospital and the only ten percent that we are asking for from what they get from our oil, three of them conspired against 108 persons.”

“108 senators concurrently voted for five percent from the committee arrangement and the Senate President and Kyari, because both of them are from Borno, then Sylva followed them and they agreed on three percent to further undo the oil bearing communities. “Are they really going to sustain the oil industry by not considering the adverse effect of communities that have suffered all these while for sixty three years? The ball is in their court. They should answer it.”

On his part, Mr. Joseph Evah expressed disappointment with the National Assembly members from the South South region, saying that he didn’t know the negotiation they had with their colleagues. Evah said that they had not seen members of the National Assembly from the South South protest in the National Assembly even for one day. “We are saying ten percent, the host communities are saying ten percent. They are not even talking about half of it from what we have seen. I believe they should be ashamed of themselves.

“The whole Niger Delta people are so sad with this outcome yesterday (Thursday) and I believe that from yesterday to this morning (Friday), I don’t think that any true Niger Delta son in that National Assembly slept well in their homes because their conscience will continue to fight them that they betrayed the region. They betrayed their fatherland their heritage.

“Eventually, you will see that the host communities will get nothing. Our honourables by now, we should strip them of that ‘honourable’ title. We should just call them Mr and Mrs representing us in that shameless National Assembly. Also commenting, the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) described the three per cent allocation to the host communities by the National Assembly in the PIB as “insignificant” compared to their contributions to the economy of Nigeria. Although, the Center hailed those that are instrumental to the recognition of host communities in the bill, it however expressed disgust that the 10 per cent agitation by the oil bearing communities was slashed to a meagre three per cent.

The initiator and Coordinator, High Comrade Sherrif Mulade, yesterday in Warri, Delta State, urged the Federal Government to liaise with the National Assembly to upscale it. He said: “The bill has been there for years. I commend the bold step of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of State Petroleum and the National Assembly members for passing the bill.

It is on record that the feat was achieved during Buhari’s era. “However, we, members of the host community are not pleased with the percentage we were considered for as equity share. “We asked for 10 percent, which is even infinitesimal to what is being appropriated or misappropriated at the national level. We are highly disappointed with the percentage that was allotted to us. “For continued peace in the region, we call on President Buhari in collaboration with the National Assembly to shore it up within the shortest possible time. It is insignificant. Significant percentage should be allocated to us for being the livewire of Nigeria’s economy.”

