PIB : Clark spits fire over passed bill, seeks reversal

National Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has expressed strong reservations over the contents of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly, describing it as ridiculous and unacceptable to the people of the oilbearing communities in the Niger Delta region.

Clark, a former Federal Commissioner (Minister) of Information, said it was disappointing and embarrassing that after 20 years of fiddling with the PIB, all the federal lawmakers could come up with were the paltry three per cent (3%) and five (5%) of operating expenditure granted to the host communities and a “fraudulent and provocative” thirty per cent (30%) provision for the Frontier Exploration Fund.

In an open letter addressed to the President of the Senate and Speaker, House of Representatives, Clark said that whereas during the public hearings in January 2021, representatives from the Niger Delta insisted on the principle of the 10% equity participation, their demand seemed to had fallen on deaf ears while the principle of Host Communities Trust Fund to be funded based upon Operating Expenditure has been foisted upon the people.

The National Assembly, he said, had further shown its disdain for the Niger Delta people by redefining host communities to include communities on the right of way of oil pipelines, in which case states where pipelines pass through to aid them with the privilege of cheap sup plies of petroleum products from the Niger Delta could also be entitled to the ridiculous and unacceptable percentages that the legislators are willing to cede to oil-bearing communities.

“The long suffering and oppressed people of the oilbearing communities of the Niger Delta are not surprised at the news that the National Assembly finally passed the PIB, albeit the lofty dreams and vaunted expectations of over two decades of legislative dillydally had been dashed.

This unhealthy anti-climax is a predictable end as northern Legislators combined with the dilutional efforts of IOCs to pass an unjust piece of legislation to deny our people the benefits of the resources in their region.

“The kernel of the Bill passed is to deny our people commensurate benefits of the resources of our region while using our natural resources to earn profits for everyone other than the Oil-Bearing Communities in the value chain and increasingly fatten the profits of IOC investors who are miles away from our communities.

This also brings to mind some of the assertions by some northerners that while the land belongs to the people of the Niger Delta Region who live on it, whatever is underneath it, belongs to everyone nationally.

“This negates the principle “Quic quid plantatur solo, soso cedit” which means that something affixed to the land is part of the land; therefore, whoever owns that piece of land will also own the things attached to the land.

That is why in Zamfara State, where gold is mined, the land belongs to the state, as does the minerals underneath it. But in the Niger Delta, the same doesn’t seem to apply; the Federal Government has maliciously laid claim to the oil minerals under the land. What double standard! Different rules and laws for different parts of the same country,” he wrote..

The nonagenarian demanded that the PIB as passed last week, must be reversed, reviewed and amended to ensure that the oil bearing communities receive not less than ten percent (10%) of operating cost of the multinational oil firms operating in their localities.

He warned of imminent unrest and denial of access to the oil fields and locations if these demands were not met promptly. “The PIB must be reversed, reviewed and amended to ensure that the Oil-Bearing Communities must now receive not less than 10% of Operating Cost. If this is not done, the Niger Delta people may be forced to take their destiny into their own hands and all IOCs may find themselves denied access to their oil activities in such communities,” he said.

Spinning some conspiracy theories, Clark alleged that that hours before the bill was passed, the International Oil Companies (IOCs), convened a meeting of their Nigerian coconspirators in high brow hotels where they perfected the plot to deny oil-bearing host communities of the 10% minimum percentage that they had demanded.

He said that the people of the Niger Delta have had enough of what he called colonial and oppressive mentality and warned that they would not relent in the struggle to reclaim ownership and control of their natural resources

