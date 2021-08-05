Business

PIB: ‘Doubt over Nigeria’s credit rating may persist’

Nigeria’s proposed Petroleumaq Industry Bill (PIB), even when finally signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, “is unlikely to have a significant near- to medium- term impact” on the country’s creditworthiness, Fitch Ratings has said. In a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the leading credit rating agency noted that while the passage of the PIB could have positive long-term effects for both Nigeria’s public finances and oil & gas production, the impact of the legislation, “will depend on details of implementation.” New Telegraph reports that the PIB, which is aimed at reforming Nigeria’s critical oil sector, was eventually passed by the National Assembly last month 13 years after it was first presented to the Federal lawmakers.

Commenting on the development, Fitch stated: “A harmonised version of the long-deliberated PIB completed its passage through both houses of parliament on 16 July. If signed into law by the president, as we expect, the PIB could boost oil sector investment, helping to stabilise the sector, which has long suffered from underinvestment and potentially reverse the downward trend in oil production.

“This would also be positive for fiscal revenues; fossil fuel tax receipts accounted for 41% of general government revenue in 2019. The new legislation would come after a decade in which oil output has trended lower.” The credit rating agency further stated: “The law calls for 30 per cent of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) profit from petroleum sharing contracts to be spent on frontier exploration.

