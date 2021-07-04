PIB: Experts demand speedy presidential assent

…say host communities rejection of 3% development fund needles

Experts and other stakeholders in the Nigeria’s multi-billion dollars oil and gas industry have upgraded forecast for Nigeria’s oil prosperity over the passage of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to delay the Presidential assent to the bill.

In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, they expressed optimism that reforms needed to grow the sector would happen following the last Thursday’s passage of PIB into law by the National Assembly. Adeniran Alamutu, a Petroleum engineer, told this newspaper that he, based on tremendous benefits of the bill to the nation, expected no delay in Presidential assent. “The bill is an executive bill as well as a legislative bill.

The President is fully aware of the benefits of its passage and no one expects delay in Presidential assent to the bill,” he said. The PIB, which has been in the making for 20 years, would replace the obsolete Petroleum Act of 1969.

While reacting to the passage of PIB, energy expert, Mr. Michael Faniran, also described it as a welcome development, saying everybody was happy with the National Assembly despite the length of time it took get the Bill passed.

Faniran expressed optimism that the Bill, when signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, would create an efficient industry with independent governing bodies.

“For the Upstream and the Downstream, the governing bodies have clear aims and objectives.

It is my hope that this will promote transparency that is not just one person who will be policy maker and regulator.” He noted that the new law will also attract the needed investments as the direction which the government has decided to follow has become clear.

