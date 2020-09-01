Business

PIB: FG slashes royalty, corporate income tax on gas

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

FISCAL

 

Oil minister promises attractive fiscal framework for gas in new bill

 

The Federal Government has slashed royalty and corporate income tax on gas in new the version of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

 

A new version of the executive bill, which is slated to be submitted before National Assembly in the next few weeks, New Telegraph gathered, guarantees attractive fiscal framework for gas. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, confirmed this during a webinar hosted by the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) monitored by New Telegraph.

 

The minister, who noted that the “proposed bill was expected to be submitted before the legislators within a few weeks,” added that producers and consumers of natural gas alike would now have legal framework to agree on gas prices on a willing seller, willing buyer basis.

 

“It establishes an attractive fiscal framework for gas that allows low royalty and corporate income tax and a variety of small taxes and levies,” the minister said. Producers and consumers of natural gas alike, he continued, could agree on gas prices on a willing seller willing buyer basis.

 

“However, special protections are built in to ensure supply to wholesale customers in strategic sectors which are the power sector, gas-based industries and commercial sectors with significant offtake possibilities”, he declared.

 

PIB has been on and off the National Assembly for about two decades.

 

The new bill, Sylva explained, “will establish a gas base price that is higher than current levels for producers and this base price will increase over time. “This price level should be sufficiently attractive to increase gas production significantly since this gas price will be comparable with gas prices in other emerging economies with considerable gas production.”

 

“The price will be independent of all gas prices for LNG export and is therefore a stable basis for enhanced domestic gas development, regardless of international oil or energy development.”

 

Sylva said the proposed bill woukd also establish a flexible and comprehensive framework for midstream gas development. “Gas pipelines and gas processing plants can be built on own account of the investor. In addition, a midstream gas infrastructure fund Is being proposed in the PIB with the narrow focus of unleashing private investment to process gas and transport by pipelines,” he added.

 

The bill is expected to help cut down a lot of wastes in investment and further increase the government’s revenue. Another law by the government, Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGIC) Act, for instance, has saved Nigeria the sum of $2 billion in engineering procurement and construction contract for LNG Train 7 Project.

 

The webinar was part of the series of engagement by the 7,000-member strong NAPE, the largest umbrella group of technical professionals in Africa, with industry regulators and policy makers.

 

NAPE has, since April, hosted Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the state hydrocarbon company, NNPC, Sarki Auwallu, Chief Executive Officer, Department of Petroleum Resources, the regulatory agency and Timipre Sylva, Minister of State For Petroleum Resources.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19 to alter planned ban on fish importation by 2022

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following Federal Government’s plan to stop fish importation into the country by 2022, indications have emerged that the novel COVID-19 outbreak is likely to disrupt the plans to enable the country meet the consumption need. Following the challenges in fisheries and aquaculture subsector, the National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN) has urged the Federal Government […]
Business

Aviation: ‘Salary cut for pilots, others unhealthy’

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A call has gone out to airline owners on the imperative of protecting the interest of pilots and other employees in the aviation industry. Representative of the Flight Crew Association of Nigeria (FCAN), Captain Roland Robert, said the idea by some carriers’ inability to pay either full or part salaries during the lockdown was not […]
Business

CBN: Manufacturing PMI slides further to 41.1 in June

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on the Nigerian economy as the latest Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector for the second consecutive month. The report, which was posted on CBN’s website yesterday, shows that the manufacturing PMI for June dropped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: