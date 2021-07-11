PIB: Frontier exploration fund fraudulent –Ohanaeze

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio- political organisation Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Worldwide has described the ongoing Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) section “Frontier Exploration” as a fraud and criminal act waiting to be legalized.

The Council expressed apprehension that “some “fictitious clauses” have been inserted in the just concluded draft law of the Petroleum Industry Bill as recently passed by the Senate which if allowed to stand would automatically make all Northern states through which oil pipelines traverse to be oil-producing communities.

A statement from OYC National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka disclosed that what was playing out in the PIB had been planned long ago and now to be implemented.

He said: “It is shocking to main oil-producing communities in Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta and Ondo states that the new law as projected by the Senate, makes states such as Kogi, Niger, Kaduna and others where pipelines pass through to sip oil from the far away South-South states to Kaduna refinery to suddenly become oil-producing states.”

He called on Southern senators to ensure it is reversed. “Senators from the Southern states have murdered sleep by sleeping on duty while their Northern counterparts advanced on this conspiracy to redefine “oil-producing communities” to mean any community that oil pipeline passes through.

This is a huge fraud and an attempt to legalize criminality with a bill that lacks morality and human face. “We, therefore give Southern Senators a 14-day ultimatum to correct this error or be ready to contend with all the ethnic nationalities in Southern Nigeria.

The people of Southern Nigeria shall apply every means necessary to resist this deliberate act of Southern Senators to mortgage the future of Southern youths.

“Ohanaeze Youth Council applauds the position of Southern governors and their rejection of the fraudulent frontier exploration which criminally gave communities in the North 30% profit of the oil in Southern Nigeria.”

“This political cum economic dribbling by Northern senators must be resisted by Igbo youths and every youth from Southern Nigeria.

“It is not just an injustice giving 3% derivation to communities in the oilproducing areas in Southern Nigeria in PIB, but very humiliating and insulting, and inhuman. If we allow this injustice to continue unchallenged, the next generation of Southern Nigeria will stone us to death at old age.

“With PIB, the so-called Frontier Exploration of 30% to communities where oil pipelines pass to the North, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has justified calls for selfdetermination in Igbo land and Western Nigeria.”

