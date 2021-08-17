PIB: Host communities got fair deal -Sylva

*Says petrol price remains at N162 per litre until…

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has insisted that the three percent host community fund in the Act was a fair deal for the people of Niger Delta.

Sylva, who made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, said it was the first time development of oil bearing communities was being specially targeted in any law in the country.

According to him, the 13 percent derivation and the three percent Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) charge were generally meant for the region, even as the host community fund would directly provide for the communities.

Sylva further gave assurances to the people of the Niger Delta that once the three percent was implemented, a lot of money would be available to the communities.

He said: “A lot of figures have been bandied about as the desirable figure. Some say 10 percent and there are some extremists who even say 100 percent, some even say 25 percent. But what is the philosophy behind the PIB and the times in which we stand?

“Today, we are in the last mile of the oil economy and that is common knowledge to everybody. It means we are in a race to produce as much oil as we can because in the end if global trends overtake us there will still be oil in the ground but there will be no market for oil. After all, coal didn’t finish in the ground before they moved away from coal.

“So, we are in that race to produce as much oil as we can now. As a country, we have a direction that we are going to. Right now, if you talk about three percent in the Bill, for us in the Niger Delta, I asked them, three percent of something is not better than 100 percent of what you don’t know?

“The philosophy of this Bill is to attract investments to Nigeria to produce as much of this crude in the ground as possible. We must measure everything against this philosophy.”

While disclosing that a Transition Committee to ensure seamless implementation of the Act would be set up by the President, he explained that though the Act orders immediate market driven downstream sector with petroleum products selling at market price, the price of petrol would remain at N162 per litre until the government concludes its on-going negotiation with labour unions.

“The PIB has actually deregulated the sector but that doesn’t mean that there is going to be an immediate implementation of deregulation.

“We are mindful of the fact that this will bring some hardship and that is why we are not just rushing to implement it. The implementation framework will take care of that, how we are going to alleviate the sufferings that it will bring.

“We will continue to work with labour to ensure that there is a framework that will allow us to implement this provision of the PIB,” the minister said.

Chief Sylva also explained that the Frontier Exploration Fund was not meant for any particular part of the country, insisting that it was for all parts of the country.

“Frontier exploration is for areas we have prospects but we have not been able to find oil. Every frontier territory is aspiring to be a host community.

“The frontier territories are not in one area of the country. There are frontier territories in Cross River State, in the North East, and in the South West.”

According to him, in line with the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act, the NNPC Limited would be incorporated by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Ministry of the Finance within six months.

