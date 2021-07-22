PIB: Host communities hail NASS for 3% provision

Host Communities of Nigeria, Oil and Gas, (HOSCON) has celebrated the three per cent provision for the host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently passed by the National Assembly. The executive and members of the body drawn from the major ethnic nationalities led by its National Chairman, Bishop Mike Emuh, and founder of HOSCON, Chief Wellington Okirika, held a thanksgiving at Greater Glory Chapel Church in Warri, Delta State on Sunday as they hailed the National Assembly’s decision. The service, which climaxed in a celebration march along the streets of Warri, involved representatives from Isoko, Ijaw, Urhobo, Itsekiri, Ndokwa, Ika ethnic nationalities, including representatives of other nationalities from Niger Delta and other parts of the country. Delivering a message during the thanksgiving, Okirika noted that the body had reason to be happy with the National Assembly. However, he urged people of oil host communities to continue to believe in God, believing that President Muhammadu Buhari would comply with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) so that the 13% Derivation Fund could be given directly to host communities producing oil and gas for them to develop the region.
