PIB: Host Communities insist on 10% equity share

Oil producers accuse Sylva of betraying them

There are indications that unless the current disagreement between the Federal Government and the Host Communities (HOSTCOM) producing oil and gas in Nigeria, over percentage of equity share is resolved, the move to make the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) an Act of Parliament, may end up a futile effort.

This is because while the Federal Government proposed 2.5% equity shareholding for the Host Communities in its executive bill currently being considered for passage by the National Assembly, leaders from the oil producing communities are insisting on 10% or the bill will not see the light of the day.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the National President of the Host Communities, Mr. Benjamin Style Tamaranebi, said that the 2.5% proposed in the bill and being supported by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, was unacceptable and would never be accepted by the oil producing communities.

While expressing displeasure over the approval of 2.5% shareholding for the Host Communities by Sylva, Tamaranebi, however, apologized to President Muhamnadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly on behalf of the communities, for the free-for-all that took place last Thursday, at a public hearing in the House of Representatives.

His words: “During the public hearing on the bill at the Senate last week Monday and Tuesday, we made very clear presentation to this effect and also attempted doing so at the House of Representatives on Thursday before one Mike Emuh assaulted me physically. “As responsible people,

we apologise on behalf of the entire oil and gas producing communities to President Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly over the madness displayed. “But as far as the PIB is concerned, for it to see the light of the day in a way that it will guarantee safety for the operational companies in all the affected communities and give the communities themselves, equity participation and required sense of belonging, the 10% equity share must be honoured.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum should take his 2.5% operational cost to the marine because the people of the affected communities are not morons or beggars begging for peanuts or grants from anybody,” he said.

He noted that the peace being enjoyed across the nine oil producing states was because of hope of fairness and equity they saw in PIB which was about to be dashed, with the 2.5% shareholding offered to the Host Communities in the bill.

“The world is transiting from fossil oil (petroleum) to gas, indicating a new world order requiring favourable working environment for all stakeholders, which the entire leaders of the host communities are ready to guarantee if the needful is done by government as well.

“The people of the area are dying from cancerous emissions they take in without commensurate compensation in anyway. Not even a single cancer centre is established in any of the oil and gas producing communities,” he lamented.

