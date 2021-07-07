News

PIB: Host community provision, a time bomb – Bayelsa gov warns

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday said that it was unthinkable and unacceptable to the people of the South that a provision of 30 per cent profit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was inserted in the controversial bill for ‘frontier exploration’ in areas that were not clearly specified. Speaking yesterday at Abuja, Diri restated the position of governors of the southern states that it was an injustice to allot three per cent of oil revenue for the host communities that bear the brunt of exploration and exploitation activities.

He also warned that the definition of a host community in the just passed Petroleum Industry Bill by the National Assembly was a time bomb, if not properly addressed. On the issue of the governors’ resolve that the president of the country should emerge from the South in 2023, he said although it was a political decision that required consultations and lobby, a president of Southern extraction in the next election would encourage peaceful coexistence in Nigeria. According to a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor called for a reversal of such a proposal, saying it was a time bomb that if not properly addressed, could create avoidable crises.

The Bayelsa helmsman restated his commitment and that of his colleagues in the Southern Governors’ Forum to continue to dialogue in order to resolve the issues bordering on the challenges faced by oil producing communities and states. “The definition of host communities or oil producing communities is also worrisome. Oil producing communities should not be where pipelines are laid. If the issue of what an oil producing community is; is not addressed, it is a time bomb that could explode any time.

Our Reporters

