PIB: How reps reacted to bill’s passage

The House of Representatives, last Thursday, adopted 318 clauses of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). PHILIP NYAM reviews the scenario

The long wait for the passage of the contentious Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) came to an end last Thursday, when the House of Representatives endorsed all the 318 clauses and sections in the much-anticipated proposed legislation. The PIB, which has been in the parliament for over 20 years, eventually breathed fresh air as both chambers expedited work on its passage. Although, the Senate had passed its version, the House could not list the bill for third reasons but reserved that important and final process to this week.

The adoption of the bill through clauseby- clause consideration was consequent upon the presentation of the report of the ad hoc committee on the PIB by the chairman and chief whip, Hon. Mohammed Monguno. It will be recalled that prior to the presentation of the report, stakeholders in the industry had disagreed on some provisions in the bill.

In fact, at the public hearing organised by the ad hoc committee to aggregate opinions of Nigerians, some groups from the host communities even fought among themselves over who was qualified to represent the oil producing communities. Their disagreement also stemmed from varied views on what percentage of the operating cost should be allocated to the history communities. While the communities were demanding for at least 10 per cent, the executive proposed 2.5 per cent. However, the House in adopting the report of the ad hoc committee upped it to five percent. This was at variance with the version passed by the Senate, which pegged the host communities’ share of the operating cost at three per cent.

The debate

Leading the debate for the consideration of the report in the committee of the whole presided by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Mongunu said the House would be writing its name in gold if it passed the PIB into law. He said: “We need to pass this bill so that our name will be written in gold. By passing this bill that seeks to bring governance issue in the oil industry in tandem with the international best practice. It will unbundle NNPC so that NNPC will be NNPC limited and metamorphose into a limited liability company.

“The bill seeks to create a commission in the oil and gas industry for the purpose of bringing governance in a transparent manner with a viewing to making Nigerian oil gas industry competitive and attract more investments. “Against this background, the passage of this bill has eluded the previous assembly.

We should pass this bill so that our names will be written in gold,” he said. Unlike in the previous assemblies, the adoption of the 318 clauses was seamless and devoid of the rowdy sessions that often characterized debates on contentious bills such as the PIB. The committee of whole was presided over by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila sitting on the floor.

Gbajabiamila’s reaction

Reacting to the endorsement of the 318 clauses, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila commended his colleagues for living up to expectations. He said, “I want to commend the 24 wise men and the 360 members in producing this 318 sections law. “In the coming week, the electoral amendment will follow suit. By the time we are done, irrespective of which side of the divide you are, this 9th House would have done us proud,” he said. With the adoption of the report, both the House of Representatives and Senate would form a conference committee that will harmonise the positions of both chambers for third reading or final passage of the bill.

Other members

Briefing journalists after adoption of the report, chairman of the ad-hoc Committee on PIB, Monguno, explained that the five per cent has being recommended for the host communities because of the degradation occasioned by the exploration of oil. “In oil producing areas, their environment has been degraded. They have lost their means of livelihood and as such there is need for at least five percent of the operating cost of oil companies to go to the host communities. “The bill also went further to stipulate

how the 5% will be administered. Again, there is also the Frontier Exploration Fund, which is meant for exploration of oil in the various Frontier basins across the nooks and crannies of the country, which is about seven. There is Lake Chad, Benue trough, Anambra Basin, Diahomey Basin, which is in Lagos, Gombe Basin.

There are seven of them,” he said. He said the NNPC has metamorphosed into a CAMA company, hence its operation will be commercially oriented, devoid of political interference and the much needed dividends will be brought to Nigerians. “The initial shareholders are going to be the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and Ministry of Petroleum incorporated. But subsequently, it will be open for the general public to invest.

“Then with regards to the fiscal regime, the laws were also amended to bring it in tandem with international best practices, to make the oil and gas industry in Nigeria much more competitive and attract the much needed investments into the country.” To the member representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo State, Kingsley Uju, the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is the greatest achievement of the 9th House of Representatives. He said when eventually passed into law, it will provide a very organized governance policy in the oil and gas sector.

Commenting on the frontier basin issue, Uju said lawmakers consulted experts and the executive before taking the final decision. His words: “It is a win-win approach for all stakeholders. The frontier basin is not an exclusive reserve of a part of a country. These are areas with oil prospects and they said we have about six basins. “Yes, we can say the bulk of the basins are domiciled in a section of the country.

Let me give you what will impress you today, whatever funds made available to these basins are reserved for future explorations. “The fund will be used for seismic operations, this involves geological analysis and to some extent, sub exploration, to convince investors that Nigeria has oil in commercial quantity in those places.

“The wish of the people of Niger Delta is, let oil be found in every community in Nigeria, if it is benefits that the people of Niger Delta are enjoying, let everyone enjoy it.” Also reacting, the member representing Esan South East and North East Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon. Sergius Ogun, said the glory should go to the two arms of government and indeed all Nigerians.

“It is a good thing that we are able to pass this bill, it might not be everything everybody wants, it is a bill and no bill is perfect. I want to congratulate Nigerians because we have lost out. A lot of investments that should have come to this country have moved to other countries.

“By the grace of God, the President will assent to the bill and investors that have been sitting on the fence will come in and invest here. It has been a very torturous journey and I want to appreciate the leadership of the house, the Minister of State for Petroleum and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, they walked the corridors of the National Assembly relentlessly. “Whenever we need any clarification on anything, they were available; for the first time I saw the collaboration between the executive and the legislature to see something come to pass,’’ he said.

As the House reconvenes this week, it is expected that the bill would be listed for third reading and passed. Consequently, a harmonisation committee would be raised to meet with the Senate to reconcile differences in the bill for onward transmission to the President for assent.

Like this: Like Loading...