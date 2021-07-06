PIB: Lawan constitutes 7-man Conference Committee

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, set up a seven-member Conference Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to meet with the House of Representatives and produce the final copy of the document.

Lawan constituted the Committee during plenary session, to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives, to harmonize areas of differences in what the two Chambers passed in the Bill.

The Senate had on Thursday last week, passed the controversial PIB, after 13 years of its journey into the National Assembly legislative action.

The Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Downstream and Gas Resources had recommended 5% for the Host Communities Development Trust Fund, the Senate, however, slashed it to 3% during the clause by clause consideration of the bill last week.

The members of the Conference Committee include: Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi – Chairman; Senators Mohammed Sabo – North West; Albert Bassey Akpan – South South; Danjuma Goje – North East; Opeyemi Bamidele – South West; Stella Oduah – South East; and Gabriel Suswam – North Central.

Lawan charged members of the Committee to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to enable the National Assembly come up with a final document on the PIB for transmission to the President for assent.

He said: “The Conference Committee will meet with our counterparts in the House, the House will also announce the composition of their own Conference Committee, and we hope that they will swing into action immediately, so that we are able to have the final document of the PIB which we will transmit for the presidential assent.

“So, we expect our delegation here under the leadership of the Senate Leader to engage with our colleagues in the House of Representatives.”

