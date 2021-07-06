News

PIB: Lawan constitutes 7-man Conference Committee

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, set up a seven-member Conference Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to meet with the House of Representatives and produce the final copy of the document.

Lawan constituted the Committee during plenary session, to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives, to harmonize areas of differences in what the two Chambers passed in the Bill.

The Senate had on Thursday last week, passed the controversial PIB, after 13 years of its journey into the National Assembly legislative action.

The Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Downstream and Gas Resources had recommended 5% for the Host Communities Development Trust Fund, the Senate, however, slashed it to 3% during the clause by clause consideration of the bill last week.

The members of the Conference Committee include: Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi – Chairman; Senators Mohammed Sabo – North West; Albert Bassey Akpan – South South; Danjuma Goje – North East; Opeyemi Bamidele – South West; Stella Oduah – South East; and Gabriel Suswam – North Central.

Lawan charged members of the Committee to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to enable the National Assembly come up with a final document on the PIB for transmission to the President for assent.

He said: “The Conference Committee will meet with our counterparts in the House, the House will also announce the composition of their own Conference Committee, and we hope that they will swing into action immediately, so that we are able to have the final document of the PIB which we will transmit for the presidential assent.

“So, we expect our delegation here under the leadership of the Senate Leader to engage with our colleagues in the House of Representatives.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fire incident at our complex minor – Army

Posted on Author Reporter

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   There was palpable fear, Tuesday, in military circles, as fire raged from the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja. New Telegraph reports that the Defence, Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, all have their headquarters within the complex. In a terse statement, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. […]
News

Again, ABUAD sets another record in laparoscopic surgery

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Afe Babalola University multi-system hospital has again added another feather to its cap and to healthcare development in the county. The hospital had successfully carried out its first gyneacological laparascopic surgery. A statement yesterday by ABUAD’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Tunde Olofintila, said the development had become another notable medical breakthrough recorded by the […]
News

Nwajiiuba: I never described COVID-19 a sham

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of State for Education and member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba, has said he never described the COVID-19 pandemic as “a sham”. Reacting to one of the reports published in a national newspaper, Hon. Nwajiuba said it would be out of place for him to describe COVID-19 as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica