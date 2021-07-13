PIB: License restrictions on refined products worries oil marketers

Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), have expressed mixed feelings over the license restrictions on importation of refined products into the country, as inserted into the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the Senate.

A joint statement signed by Executive Secretary MOMAN, Clement Isong and the Executive Secretary DAPPMAN, Olufemi Adewole on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed worry that such restrictions would drive a monopolistic market and stifle price competition.

The oil marketers, however, commended the Federal Government’s plan to repair all existing refineries boosting refining capacity, welcoming the entry and participation of local refineries, and added that local refining would ultimately benefit Nigerians and the nation’s economy.

The statement reads in part: “Specifically, the clause restricts the license to import all refined products into the country to a very small number of local refiners. This restriction extends to products that have long been deregulated such as diesel, kerosene (HHK and ATK), LPG and base oils.

“Our members wish to strongly advise caution with this provision that allows only refiners to hold import licenses for refined products; It poses a monopoly risk that must be avoided. It is imperative that a level playing field is set for all operators across the value chain. Anti-competition and monopolistic overtures and breaches must be avoided.”

