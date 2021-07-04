PIB: Militants’ve no case against FG –HOSTCOM

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), yesterday, declared that the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) and other militant groups in the oil rich region would not kick off any violent campaigns in furtherance of their earlier threats because that will compound the level of insecurity in Nigeria.

National Chairman, (HOSTCOM), Prince Mike Emuh, said the ultimatum earlier issued by the NDA and its affiliates were meant to put the Federal Government on its toes over the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other issues affecting the oil bearing communities across the nine states of the commission.

In an exclusive chat with Sunday Telegraph on the sidelines of a stakeholders’ meeting on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Emuh disclosed that the main reason for the recent threats to launch attacks on critical oil installations in the Niger Delta was because the militants were angry at a situation, where only one man will be manipulating the NDDC and keeping other stakeholders in the dark. “I’m their father as the National Chairman of the Host Communities and I know that the boys are very reasonable.

They won’t just strike. Now the man, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio has woken up, met with them and they discussed the issues. The discussion has brought some peace, hence the seven days, the 21-day ultimatum have passed and they’ve not carried out their earlier threat.

“I just want to assure Nigerians that NDA or the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers and all the militant groups that surrendered their arms to the Presidential Amnesty Programme will not strike to disrupt oil production activities and destroy the economy or destroy the ecosystem.

They will not strike to increase the burden of the Federal Government that is already bugged down by a lot of insecurity coming from Boko Haram, bandits and killer herdsmen.

“They will not do that because if you look at the boys of the Niger Delta, they don’t strike because they want to fight the Federal Government; they only strike when they feel you have denied them of their rights. Once you give them their rights, they are alright.

“I want to say that the Federal Government should also not take them for granted because government has given them some tokens. These agitators are using the threats and ultimatum to remind President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill the promises he made to leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum when he came to power in 2015.

Up till now, the promise to address those 16 point agenda has not been fulfilled,” he said. Emuh hailed the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) saying it would boost economic development and reduce agitations in the Niger Delta region.

He said the 9th National Assembly has made history by concluding the legislative processes concerning the bill many years after it was first presented to the parliament. He described the PIB as the oldest bill in the National Assembly, having been there as far back as 2008. Emu recalled that in the first version of the law, which was presented to the National Assembly as an Executive Bill during the late President Umar Yar’Adua’s administration, 10 per cent equity was ceded to the host communities.

According to him, the bill has a lot to do with the oil and gas host communities, oil prospecting and production companies and the future prospects of the Nigerian economy.

“During the public hearing in the two chambers of the National Assembly, we made it very clear that there should be the establishment of the Host Communities Commission to take care of everything concerning the host communities. So far, the only law that favours the host communities is the 13 per cent derivation which has been mishandled by the states.

The money is not meant for the state governments but for the host communities who bear the brunt of oil exploration and production activities,” he said.

Emuh expressed hope that the passed bill will include the creation of the Host Communities Trust Fund to take care of the 13 per cent derivation, revenue derived from gas flaring and other issues that have been agitating the minds of people living in the host communities. In addition, he said, the host communities stand to derive other benefits from the new legislation.

He said the proposed 2.5 per cent production quantum of the crude oil from the community, which should go back to the community will help the communities. Emuh explained that a community can sell that crude oil at the international market price or use it as raw material for their local modular refinery.

