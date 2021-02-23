PIB: National Assembly joint committee assures stakeholders of speedy passage

The joint committee of the two chambers of the National Assembly on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) have assured of a speedy passage of the bill.

The joint committee made the assurance during a visit they made to Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) in Kaduna. During the tour, Chairman of the Senate Committee on PIB, Senator Sabo Nakudu, said the National Assembly was aware of its conditions and other refineries in Nigeria and were working tirelessly on the passage of the PIB.

Nakudu said: “Our role as members of the National Assembly is to support the executive to make sure whatever they want to achieve is being given the required legislative support. “We don’t have the ex- ecutive powers to revamp the refineries. Year in and out, every chief executive or minister that comes on board always says they will make the refineries work, but here we are still battling their deplorable state. Nakudu, however, said they at the National Assembly could do nothing, because they were not requested to give any legislative backing or approval to effect the normal working conditions of the refineries.

“The situation of our refineries is terrible, I don’t know if the managing director can explain, but I cannot see any light at the end of the tunnel.

“Be that as it may, our reason for being here is that we want to pass the PIB bill, therefore we came to look into the state of our refineries, to collaborate, seek your opinions and views on what legislative inputs you want. “As a committee, we are ready and hoping that by the time we pass the bill, the refineries will come back to life,” Nakudu also said.

Like this: Like Loading...