PIB: New N’Delta militants’ group vows to defend region, resources

A new militia group – the Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders (NDRC), has been launched by the Niger Delta youths to resume hostility over the three per cent for host communities in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the National Assembly.

The group has immediately drafted its commanders to the creeks of the Niger Delta region and is waiting for the order to bombard oil facilities. Its spokesperson, W.O. 1 Izon-Ebi, in a signed statement yesterday, condemned the three per cent as well as the 30 per cent for exploration of frontier basins in the passed bill.

“WewilldefendourGod-given resources”, the militant group said, it will fight until obnoxious sections in the PIB are reviewed by the National Assembly. “For 56 years, the region has suffered desecration of its sacred places like worship centres, lands, streams, lakes and the severe environmental degradation without remediation”, the statement read. The group, which described the PIB as a “coup against the people of the oilrich Niger Delta by the Nigerian state” said that leaders and stakeholders in the region, including governors and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, have rejected the three per cent allocation for host communities in the Bill but the national assemblies turned deaf ears.

