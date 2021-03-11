PIB: Nigeria loses $235bn to delayed passage – Omo-Agege

Deputy President of the Senate (DSP), Ovie Omo-Agege, has disclosed that Nigeria has lost an estimated $235 billion to the delayed passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), a piece of legislation designed to improve transparency and efficiency as well as boost investments in the petroleum industry in the country. Omo-Agege, who made the disclosure at the TNGPIB Colloquium held yesterday in Abuja, said Nigeria loses an average of $15 billion worth of investments annually as a result of the delay in passing the bill.

He lamented that though the petroleum industry has been the backbone of the Nigerian economy, being the highest contributor to the national wealth, this critical sector of the economy was left to operate under outdated legal, regulatory and institutional structures even while other oil producing nations embarked on robust reforms to attract investments to their countries.

The DSP recalled that the current oil and gas legislations that govern the petroleum sector was adopted over half a century ago in 1969, adding that such obsolete legal regime has resulted in the sector underperforming. “Production of crude oil has declined, just as the growth in the production of natural gas has plateaued and the country’s natural gas potential; the largest in Africa with unproven reserves estimated at 600 trillion cubic feet, remains underdeveloped. “The Nigeria petroleum industry is further burdened by a global supply surplus.

There is also a constrained demand growth for crude oil, competition from renewable energy and energy transition projects for international capital. Added to these is a lack of refining capacity, gas flaring and environmental degradation, sabotage, pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “On the brighter side, however, is that in spite of the increasing global shift towards cleaner, cheaper and renewable sources of energy, oil and gas is projected to still be relevant in global energy sector in the next three decades.

What this demands is that nations that have abundance of oil and gas must be in a hurry to make maximum use of these resources,” he said. Omo-Agege argued that with Nigeria’s estimated crude oil reserves of 37 billion barrels and over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, the nation has the potential to build prosperity and crucial infrastructure for the people of the country.

He, however, observed that the capital available globally to the oil and gas industry has been decreasing due to the paradigm shift to renewable energies. According to him, available capital will only go to nations whose petroleum industries are most conducive for investment.

He lamented that due to Nigeria’s failure to bring the regulatory framework up to speed with global standards, attracting the necessary impetus to unlock this potential had become more difficult as prospective investments have moved from Nigeria to other countries where they have reformed their petroleum industries or were in the process of doing it. “According to reports, the last time any significant investment was made in the oil and gas industry was in 2000, as there has been no fiscal stability.

For example, Nigeria has lost significant amounts of potential investment to other African countries because we now have one of the least competitive Deepwater fiscal terms in Africa. “As a result, Nigeria with more significant reserves has attracted very little investment, whereas Egypt, Angola and Ghana with about half of Nigeria’s reserves combined, have attracted more investment for new projects, because they offer more attractive Deepwater fiscal terms to encourage investors.

“Some of the projects that have been put on hold and awaiting final investment sanction by investors include the Shell-operated Bonga South West/Aparo field, Exxon’s Bosi, Owowo West, and Uge Orso fields, the Chevron-operated Nsiko field, and Eni’s Zabazaba field.

“Together, these projects represent a reported $47.6 billion of investment and – at forecasted peak production rates – would add over 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production, an uplift of approximately 40% on Nigeria’s current rates of production,” he said.

Meanwhile, former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has backed calls by the South- South Governors for an upward review of the provision of 2.5 per cent as Host Community Trust Fund in the PIB to 10 per cent. “It is not just about the percentages given to the states, it is about the percentage that gets to the communities themselves, that is why we suggested trust fund, that is the formula we proposed. I want to emphasise the 10% derivations for host communities, 2.5% is too small,” he said. Similarly, former governor of Edo State, Prof.Osaremen Osunbor has expressed delight at the prospects of the passage of the PIB by the National Assembly.

President Umaru Yar’Adua had, in 2008, initiated the PIB to overhaul the existing petroleum laws, which included the Petroleum Act of 1969, the Petroleum Profit Tax Act of 1959 and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Act 1977, among other legislations. The bill got stalled in the National Assembly following disagreements amongst the legislators on some of its provisions. When passed into law, this landmark Bill will enhance competitiveness in the sector, aid the deregulation of the oil sector and help attract more investment, especially Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria.

This will, no doubt, increase the contribution of this sector to the country’s economy. More FDI inflow will surely boost external reserves and strengthen the naira against foreign currencies. The PIB will also help the development of oil infrastructure, which will boost Nigeria’s oil production and export revenue when passed into law.

