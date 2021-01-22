PIB: Ninth Assembly set to break record

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Ninth National Assembly is poised to break record by doing everything within its mandate to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after more than a decade it was introduced to the apex legislature for passage

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has gone through what might be better described as protracted journey towards becoming a law for the repositioning and revolutionizing of Nigeria’s oil sector.

The all important bill started its journey in the nation’s apex legislative Assembly towards becoming an Act of Parliament in 2009, when the first draft was submitted to the two chambers of the institution to consider and pass into law. It is pertinent to note that the PIB is a victim of interplay of centrifugal forces, occasioned by vested interest of various individuals and groups in the country, which prevented the passage of the bill by successive assemblies, and when passed by the Eight Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari declined his presidential assent.

Independent analysts have in different commentaries insinuated that some northern political elements, who felt that the bill, if passed into law, would give undue advantage to the oil producing southern states of the country, were responsible for the delay in the passage of the bill.

The influential northern political stakeholders, according to analysts, are of the opinion that the 13 per cent derivation oil revenue accruable to the oil producing states is even too much and should be drastically reviewed downwards.

It is generally believed by those who are worried by the delay in passing the bill that some National Assembly members who are also against it based on the theory, usually conspired to ensure that it never passed.

When it was passe against all odds by the last Assembly, the same interest group convinced the President not to sign the bill into law. However, the Ninth National Assembly, under the leadership of Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively, resolved to make a mark by disregarding all the parochial politics and sentiments that frustrated the passage of the bill in the past to bring the legislative proposal to reality.

Lawan has told Nigeriansat several fora that the Ninth Senate will “break the jinx” and pass the bill that has been tagged controversial by many Nigerians. During an interactive session in September 2020 with the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and other stakeholders in the oil industry, the leadership of the National Assembly said it would give the bill expeditious passage, stressing however, that the lawmakers will not sacrifice thoroughness on the altar of speed.

Specifically, Lawan said that though the PIB seemed to be jinxed since its introduction to the National Assembly till date, the fresh effort by the two legislative chambers would surely be successfully completed.

“We want to break the jinx and we shall break it with the latest bill forwarded to us by the executive arm of government,” he said. Expressing concerns over the problem facing the PIB, Lawan recently stated that there are forces within and outside the country working desperately to frustrate the consideration and passage of the proposal. “The PIB is like a demon.

That PIB thing, there are people both inside and outside the country, who would work against it, but it is going to take the strength of our patriotism to pass it,” he said, noting that it took the firm resolve of the National Assembly to pass the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Bill in 2019.

He assured Nigerians that the same approach adopted by the National Assembly in ensuring the passage of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Bill would be deployed for the consideration and eventual passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill. His words: “In 2019, when we said we would pass the amendment to the Deep Offshore – Production Sharing Contract – people didn’t want it to happen because they stopped it from happening for twenty years.

When it is brought, they’ll come and do something and it will disappear. So, when we said we would do it, some of them came to me and said, you don’t have to do this thing now. It’s not going to work.

“We said that we will try. The second day they came and said, if we do this (pass the PSC amendment bill), they would leave this country, because that will be against some interests. I replied: for once, allow us do something for our country. And I laughed, you are not going anywhere.

The kind of things you do in this country, where else in the world would you be allowed to do it? So, we are going to do this amendment. “They thought it was a joke. In a week, we finished the amendment. The House was on recess, the day they returned, they concurred. Mr. President knew how important that amendment was. He was in London, and that bill was flown to him.

He signed it on a Sunday, just to give that amendment the validity that was needed. “For that singular act that we lost billions of dollars, where we were supposed to be given $2 billion dollars, they were giving us $216 million. But from last year after the amendment, it is now $2 billion.

People didn’t celebrate us, even though they knew what happened. That was what we did for our country, we are proud of ourselves as members of the National Assembly that we have done something worthwhile for our country. That is what we intend to do with the PIB by the grace of God.”

There is no doubt that the Ninth National Assembly will endear itself to the hearts of many Nigerians as well as write its name in gold if it eventually considers and approves the bill, which its nonpassage over the years attracted massive criticisms against the lawmakers in the previous assemblies.

Like this: Like Loading...