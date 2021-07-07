PIB: NLC seeks NNPC’s transformation to PLC

…steps up mobilisation for strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the National Assembly to harmonise the two versions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and make all Nigerians shareholders in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by transforming the corporation into Public Liability Company. The congress also called for harmonisation of the bill by both chambers to honour the yearnings of the oil bearing host communities on the five per cent revenue proposed in the PIB accruing to oil producing communities, following the adverse effect of crude oil exploration and production borne by the communities.

This came just as the union directed its state chapters to mobilise for a nationwide strike. In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who commended the passage of the bill by NASS, said it was important for the bill to sufficiently capture the desires of Nigerians. According to him, relevant workers’ representative organisations in the oil industry, especially NUPENG and PENGASSAN, must be included in the administrative structures in the proposed regulatory and commercial organizations in the oil industry.

He said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress while taking in this moment of legislative jinx breaking, wishes to draw the attention of the National Assembly of the need to handle with utmost care the very sensitive issue of the unbundling of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). “The bill as passed by the upper chamber of the National Assembly retained the recommendation of the Joint Committee in Clause 53, which empowers the Minister of Petroleum Resources to incorporate the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation as a limited liability company to be known as NNPC Limited. This is expected to take effect six months after the commencement of the Petroleum Industry Act.

“Clause 53 mandates the Minister of Petroleum Resources at the incorporation of NNPC Limited, to consult with the Minister of Finance to determine the number and nominal value of the shares to be allotted, which would form the initial paid-up share capital of NNPC Limited.

“Consequently, the Senate approved ownership of all shares in NNPC Limited to be vested in the Government at incorporation and held by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated on behalf of the government.” Meanwhile, the congress has directed members nationwide to step up mobilisation to cripple activities, noting that the statutory notice on the escalation of the warning strike in Kaduna State still stands. A statement by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, on Tuesday in Abuja, also advised the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to respect his office and labour laws, and desist from being a judge of himself.

Reacting to the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry by the Kaduna State Government to look into the warning strike held in the state in May 2021, the NLC said labour and industrial relations issues were on the Exclusive Legislative List and under the jurisdiction of the National Industrial Court for adjudication. He said: “Without prejudice to the right of a state government to set up a commission of inquiry, and although we have the greatest respect for the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Ishaq Bello, and members of the commission (save hirelings/hatchet men), we would think this is a joke taken too far, an abuse of executive powers of a governor and a waste of the resources of the state.”

