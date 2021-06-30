News

PIB: NNPC GMD to brief Senate Thursday in closed session

Chukwu David, Abuja

 

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, will brief the Senate on Thursday on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, made this known on Wednesday at the commencement of plenary, noting that the briefing would be in closed session.

Lawan explained that Kyari would brief the Chamber on the technicalities of the PIB, to equip the lawmakers with the full knowledge of the document, so that they could make meaningful contributions during the consideration of the Bill.

According to him, immediately after the briefing by the NNPC boss, the Upper Chamber would then commence consideration of the report.

Lawan further stated that the Senate would devote the whole of Thursday to the consideration of the PIB.

It is expected that the apex legislative Chamber will pass the bill, as the leadership has been giving assurance that this legislation would be passed before the lawmakers embark on their annual recess in July.

