PIB: President shows disdain, insensitivity to N’Delta –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari had shown his disdain and insensitivity to the people of Niger Delta by signing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) despite the “distasteful, paltry and provocative three percent revenue to oil producing communities.”

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said by signing the law, despite widespread public rejection, amounts to endorsement of imposition, adding that it further confirmed that President Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) have no iota of respect for the people as well as the tenets of democracy as a system of government.

“By his action, President Buhari has only authenticated that he is not a listening leader and that the APC and its leaders are only out to trample on the will of Nigerians for their selfish interests,” the party stated.

According to the statement, the action of the president “is the height of contempt to oil producing communities, particularly in the face of the challenges which they face as a result of oil exploration.”

PDP said President Buhari could have returned the bill to the National Assembly with a request that it is made to address the demands of the oil producing communities. It expressed the fears that the new law could not guarantee the desired stability and development in the oil and gas sector as well as respite in the Niger Delta region.

