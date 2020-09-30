PIB scales first reading in Senate

The Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB 2020 was read the first time in the Senate on Wednesday.

With the Bill scaling first reading on the floor of the Upper Chamber, it is a clear indication that the Senate has begun the process of legislative procedure for the passage of the controversial bill.

As part of Business of the Day Wednesday, presentation of the Bill was number two in the day’s Order paper.

The Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) presented the proposed legislation and the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the bill for the first time.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan directed the Clerk of the Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El- Ladan to ensure that all the Senators must start getting the copies by tomorrow and ensure that they all have them on Tuesday next week.

