PIB: Senators accuse Dickson of instigating violence in N’Delta

The provision of three per cent for the proposed Host Community Trust Fund in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has thrown two Senators from Bayelsa State on war path as Sen. Biobarakuma Wangagha Degi-Eremienyo (APC/Bayelsa East) yesterday accused Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson (PDP/Bayelsa West) of instigating violence in the Niger Delta. Dickson had, on Thursday, accused the Minister of State, Petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, of changing the quantum of funds for host communities in the bill from five per cent to three per cent, warning that it could trigger unrest in the region. But Degi-Eremienyo in a statement titled: “PIB and 3 per cent for host communities: Stop instigating violence in Niger Delta, cautioned that such a comment was “highly regrettable,” considering the tireless efforts put in by the Minister in actualising this long awaited law.

“The true story was that the PIB as an Executive Bill was represented to the National Assembly proposing 2.5 per cent of the total operational cost as host communities’ development trust funds. “The lead debate was hot and protracted in both chambers. Lawmakers from the Niger Delta region including myself argued for upward increase commensurate to our contributions and sacrifices. “During the public hearing at various centres, host communities canvassed the same position. After a rigorous and painstaking process from plenary to conference committee, the National Assembly put the host community funds at three per cent. “This was the decision of the National Assembly and not that of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva. “One wonders how and why Dickson would drag Sylva into this.

Observers would be tempted to ask what efforts Dickson made to achieve the utmost desire as the Bill was presented to the National Assembly when he was still governor. “Other governors from the Niger Delta region rallied round their people and even lobbied lawmakers from other regions to support an increase in the host communities’ development funds.”

He accused Dickson of doing nothing besides spending 13 per cent derivation on aggressive development of his own village which, according to him, is not a host community, leaving the oil and gas producing host communities to their fate. Degi-Eremienyo described Dickson’s defence of host communities as ridiculous and pretentious, adding that he lacked the moral grounds to criticize the minister on the bill.

