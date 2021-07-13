PIB signals doomsday for downstream sector

The inserted section 317(8) in the Senate version of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will create a major crisis of duopoly in the downstream sector if not addressed. ADEOLA YUSUF highlights tough task ahead the harmonisation committee

The committee set up to harmonise the two versions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the Senate and the House of Representatives began sitting on Monday, July 12, with a tough task ahead.

Besides the hue and cries generated over the three per cent investment ownership by host communities and the 30 per cent of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) profit billed for development of frontier basins, the Senate version of the bill is about to spell a doom for the downstream sector.

A bill’s 20-year journey

The PIB, passed into law last Thursday, has also awarded three per cent development fund as well as gas flaring fines to host and impacted communities.

The bill has been under review in the National Assembly for nearly two decades, beset by disagreements, including how much money should go to local communities in oil-producing regions.

“Today, a monster has been defeated,” Ahmed Lawan, President of the Nigerian Senate, declared. “Both the Senate and House of Representatives have passed the PIB.

It’s a landmark feat by the current National Assembly after many years of delay,” Ola Awoniyi, spokesman for the Senate president, added. The bill is expected to also attract new foreign investment to the country’s struggling petroleum industry.

What it is all about

Africa’s largest oil producer has drawn only a small fraction of global petroleum investments, long troubled by corruption, inefficiency, high production costs and security concerns.

PIB is supposed to provide a clearer framework and simplify taxes and royalties for oil companies working in Nigeria, which currently produces around 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd).

“It has been 20 years in coming,” said House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, also describing it as a landmark achievement.”

The PIB was also meant to address demands from local communities after years of underdevelopment and environmental damage in Nigeria’s oil-producing states.

Hurdles ahead

There are some differences in versions passed by both chambers. Harmonisation and concurrence will first be done before transmittal to Villa for president’s assent.

For instance, local communities had asked for over the initial proposal that companies invest 2.5 per cent of their operating expenses into local projects.

Senator Ajibola Bashiru said the Senate and the House had disagreed on a final figure, but would later reconcile a figure between three and five per cent for community developments.

Chief Bebe Okpabi, traditional leader of oil-producing communities in Ogoniland in Rivers State, said they were at last being recognised and compensated for the oil resources in their regions.

Mixed reactions

But the new law met with mixed reactions from others. “The approved bill fell short of our expectation. We had expected something like 25 per cent for the host communities,” said Fegalo Nsuke, President of Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) activist group. “I believe a lot more can be done. The bill as currently passed is work in progress,” he assed. Oil companies had asked for changes to the law to ensure it was favourable to offshore developments, where half of Nigeria’s output is located. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, badly needs more in- vestment in its oil industry.

Its economy has been hit hard by the fall in world crude prices during the global coronavirus pandemic. While petroleum prices have edged back up and the economy has emerged from its second recession in four years, soaring inflation and food prices are hitting hard.

Nigeria hopes the PIB will encourage more investments while there is still time, as the world’s interest in oil and financing of fossil fuel projects is diminishing.

Dangerous Section 317(8)

Going through the Senate and House committee reports on PIB shows that the main thrust of the bill is to open up the Nigeria oil and gas industry to investment, strengthen industry governance and regulation to expand, grow and maximise value capture for Nigeria and her citizens.

This is long overdue and investors must commend the executive and the National Assembly for prioritising this bill.

However, some concerns have been raised about certain provisions of the bill as it affects the downstream. While the bill removed price controls on petroleum products in section 205, the Senate’s version of the bill has a clause that constrains market competition by restricting importation of products to only players with local refining capacity.

This clearly counters the provision of 205(1). Subject to the provisions of this section, from the effective date, wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products shall be based on unrestricted free market pricing conditions.

The inserted section 317(8) in the Senate bill are here reproduced: 1) The Authority shall apply the Backward Integration Policy in the downstream petroleum sector to encourage investment in local refining.

(2) To support this, licence to import any product shortfalls shall be assigned only to companies with active local refining licences.

(3) Import volume to be allocated between participants based on their respective production in the preceding quarter. (4) Such import to be done under NNPC Limited Direct Sale/Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme.

(5) To safeguard the health of Nigerians, imported petroleum products shall conform to the Afri-5 specification (50ppm sulphur) as per the ECOWAS declaration of February, 2020, on adoption of the Afri-Fuels Roadmap.

Reacting to this, a petroleum analyst, Nathaniel John, said: “I think the provisions above will create a duopoly in a price deregulated price environment, thereby destroying the Nigerian downstream industry as we know it today.

It limits importation of all petroleum products, including PMS, diesel, aviation fuel, lubricants, base oil – products, which are already deregulated, to only players with local refining capacity. In the near term, only NNPC and Dangote will have domestic refining capacity for PMS, for instance, so they will be the only importers.”

This, he continued, “takes the industry back and could not have been the intention of the bill. “Moving from a state-owned monopoly in a price regulated market to a duopoly in a price

deregulated market is taking the industry backward and exposing Nigerians to exploitation and further hardship. This in my humble view is not reformatory.”

According to him, rather than seek to protect refiners, Nigeria should “seek to protect the consumers by liberalising and expanding supply sources. That is the only way prices will be “market determined” and consumers pay fair value for the products they buy.

“The viability of local refining is not determined or enhanced by locking out competition, it is rather achieved by price deregulation which has been done in section 205.

This clause gives statutory unfair advantage to private players rather than through market competition. Indeed, the law and the authorities have an obligation rather to protect the market (other players including Nigerian entrepreneurs) and the consumers rather than to encourage monopoly/ duopoly by locking out competition.

“This clause does not create a level playing field for all players in the sector, and can indeed destroy existing Nigerian businesses that engage in importation of other petroleum products like diesel, aviation fuel etc with attendant loss of jobs and more economic misery for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Governments all over the world do not create and encourage monopolies or duopolies and that is why anti-trust laws are enacted and enforced to protect industries and consumers. Nigeria should not be doing the reverse.

A case can always be made about protectionist policies for nascent or pioneer industries, but this is not the case with a long established, once-thriving Nigerian downstream.

“This clause needs to be expunged from the PIB. The authority should be left to develop regulations that are fair, inclusive and transparent for petroleum product importation that ensures open and diverse market supply and hence competition, only then would the objectives of the bill be achieved.

It is worth repeating that as price control is being removed, supply must be competitive, inclusive, transparent and seen to encourage efficiency.

Then, and only then will Nigerians and Nigerians win.”

Last line

The harmonisation committee has a date with history with its duty and all its 14 members should live up to the expectation of striking out any section that could creat a duopoly and spell a doom for the entire downstream subsector of the country’s oil and gas industry.

