PIB: Sticking to protection of oil bearing communities

The debate on the treatment of oil bearing communities by both the government and oil companies has raged for decades. With the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) now on the horizon of being passed, the host communities, backed by their state governments, are insisting on a 10 per cent share in equity of oil companies.

In the beginning

Since 1956 that oil was found in in large quantity at Oloibiri in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State, then under the Eastern region, the area has been suffering from all sorts of environmental pollution. The people then were naïve about what was happening. As at the time of filing in this report, the region, which is well known for sea foods production cannot boast of enough sea foods again because of oil spillages, which has also affected farm produce. Mothers now go to fishing without getting anything in return. The most common seafood, crayfish, has almost gone into extinction because of environmental pollution.

The oil companies operating in the region didn’t care about the development of the area. Of course, the people were living their lives then because of a lack of exposure, not even bordered about the environmental hazards. Then, the oil companies were having field day exploiting and exporting without anything any form of disturbance.

But gradually, people began to be aware of the gains and pains associated with the black gold and agitations upon agitations set in from the region. That of course, gave rise to both to militancy and other forms of agitations. It continued until it gave rise to the amnesty and other interventionist agencies to cater for the challenges of the Niger Delta people where the oil is being extracted from. But those measures never solved the problem as a few used the agencies as conduit pipes for their personal aggrandizement.

Enters PIB

Then came the Petroleum Industry Bill, which is hoped would be able to at least, solve part of the problems being experienced by the host communities of the oil facilities. Since its introduction of the bill so many years ago, the bill has undergone numerous revisions and debates, and met with a complex set of obstacles until this 2021, when the National Assembly said it was working tirelessly to ensure the passage of the PIB in April. This came as the joint ad-hoc committee of the National Assembly has been moving round the Niger Delta states to see things for themselves. That was as the host communities have insisted on having 10 per cent equity of all the proceeds from the crude drilled from their backyard.

Bayelsa sides with host communities

During their visit to Bayelsa State recently, the state Governor, Douye Diri, had insisted that the 2.5 per cent revenue proposed for host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was grossly inadequate and unacceptable to the people of the Niger Delta. He rather proposed that 10 per cent be provided for host communities, stating that if the National Assembly members saw firsthand, the level of environmental degradation and its attendant effects on the people, they would not hesitate to increase it from 10 per cent.

He stressed that the PIB was critical in addressing issues such as unemployment, lack of transparency in the oil and gas sector, militarisation of oil production, skills acquisition and marginalisation of oil producing states. Diri said: “I restate our earlier submission that the 2.5 per cent proposed for the oil producing communities is grossly inadequate and unacceptable to us as a people. In our proposal to you, we asked for 10 per cent for the host communities.

“When you visit some of the sites where oil is being explored that bring multi-million dollars to this country, you will even agree with me that we should increase it further from 10 per cent. “This PIB would cure the unemployment that the oil producing communities cry about.

This bill would create jobs, accelerate skills acquisition and remove the opacity that we are seeing today in the oil and gas industry. The whole industry is shrouded somehow in secrecy.” He decried the undue delay in the passage and implementation of the bill for about 14 years and urged members of the National Assembly to ensure its passage to engender peace and development in the region and the country as a whole. “If this bill had been passed, billions of naira used in safeguarding oil facilities would have been deployed for development purposes.”

He expressed regrets that oil communities that bear the brunt of oil production were given no consideration while multinational oil companies and the Federal Government were given more attention in the bill, stressing that such a situation was not in the interest of the people.

HOSTCOM’s position

Also, Benjamin Style, the national chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) told South South Focus that:“Our take is for 10 per cent equity share holding and that is our stand. “We are not greedy. What we are asking for is 10per cent and that is what all Niger Delta states need and all the oil producing communities. “It will be dangerous to play down the 10 per cent in the industry because that will bring peace for the region and everybody will be happy. “We are not talking about 13 per cent derivation. Let’s not mix it up.

It is quite different. This is in the oil and gas industry. In the oil and gas industry, there are joint venture partners. The Federal Government has 60 per cent while operating companies have 40 per cent and we are asking of Federal Government to give us 6per cent of its share and multinationals give us 4 per cent from your share to make 10 per cent. That is what we are asking for. “Let’s look at 13 per cent derivation critically. We have 13 per cent. We had 3 per cent. We had 1 per cent.

Those percentages are not from shareholding. We are not having shares as owners of the business. Know us as the owners as the business and nonfunctioning collateral because you are using our land as collateral for the business. “In that nature, we are asking for 10 per cent for the host communities. We will use that one to develop our area. Yes, government is trying in so many ways coming up with a lot of interventions to develop the region but those things are not trickling down to the communities.

“That is why we are shouting of 13 per cent being hijacked by governors. We are talking of 3 per cent being pocketed by politicians in the NDDC. 1% is going to local content. Some percentage is going to Amnesty Programme. Nothing is coming to the local communities to develop our area. “And that is one of the causes of sabotage in the infrastructure on the industry, which they have been losing a lot. We are saying this to arrest this situation. “Allow us have our 10 per cent. Let’s use our 10 per cent to develop our communities.

When we have the 10 per cent, nobody will go out to sabotage the facilities. There will be no pipeline vandalisation. No cry of oil theft because anything that we lose, communities will be losing as well. If we destroy, we are destroying our business. “We are saying that by giving us 10 percent, we will be focused on the security of those critical assets because whatever thing that happens to those facilities our 10 per cent will go in for it.” Also, the state chairman of HOSTCOM, Boma Albert, said: “Based on our point of argument, that was why the National Assembly came down to the various states because we told them that there are spillages all over the place. That our people are suffering.

It was based on that they said okay, if that is the case, they will come and do site seeing. They took us unawares. “I told them that during the time of late President Umaru Yar’Adua, they agreed 10 per cent equity and Goodluck Jonathan accepted and we have been in this public hearing for over 17 times.

“We have been in this struggle to let government pass the bill for over 18 good years. Now that everybody has agreed to pass the bill, it should be 10 per cent equity. Anything less than that is unacceptable. “We went to Ikarama to check the spillages. I was the community one who led the team and they saw everything. “The 13 per cent is a different thing all together. When I emerged as chairman of Bayelsa State HOSTCOM during Seriake Dickson’s tenure, based on the agitation which I conducted, there was public hearing on that. “So, it is registered in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and we are also planning how to enforce that one.

“This PIB 10 per cent is what we are saying that whatever thing company drills, we have 10 per cent of that unless if Federal Government is no longer bringing the allocation; then, we know that it is a different thing all together. “In as much as the Federal Government is bringing that allocation, then host communities have the right to have that 10 per cent and I know that traditional rulers will put heads together to work with HOSTCOM. “I don’t think that there will be problem because they know they have not gone there to do anything and they know that we are the one doing everything and most of our dealings, we normally invite traditional rulers. “Although in anything you are doing, there must be challenges. If there are no challenges, it will not prosper. We have been spending our own money and a lot of people have lost their lives because of this struggle and it is on record.”

Traditional Rulers also…

The Chairman of the state Traditional Rulers Council, represented by the Ibedaowei of Ekpetiama Clan, King Bubaraye Dakolo, had recommended that the bill takes into consideration environmental pollution, particularly gas flaring, and ensure inclusion of rights of host communities. He also expressed displeasure with the provision of the bill making the people responsible for protecting oil facilities, saying that the provision had already criminalised them. Also, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, spokesman of Ijaw Youth Council, said life expectancy of the Niger Delta people had significantly reduced as a result of the effects of gas flaring and yet, the region contributes a great deal to the economic survival of the country.

National Assembly responds

In his response, the deputy chairman, House ad hoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, Victor Nwokolo, had said the PIB was from the executive arm, aimed at reforming the oil and gas industry. He promised that they would work hard to ensure passage of the bill before the end of May this year. Giving a summary of the legal framework in the PIB, Nwokolo noted that it would foster sustainable prosperity in host communities as well as ensure that oil companies operating in the region conduct needs assessment of the communities in order to determine their development needs.

