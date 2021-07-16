PIB: Three per cent provision, obnoxious decision –Dickson

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) yesterday generated further controversy as a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen Seriake Dickson has described the three percent provision for host communities as obnoxious and against the interest of the people of Niger Delta. Dickson who stated this during the consideration of the conference report on the bill said that the three percent was unacceptable, insensitive and does not serve the national interest because the opportunity cost of the two percent difference will make in terms of security management of the region. Dickson said the provision will not be helpful to the investment inflow that the nation needs in the Niger Delta. “In any case this is not coming from the Federal Government that is why I cannot understand the basis.

This money is to be taken out of the operation cost by the IOCs, and the IOCs are not complaining. Yet this National Assembly and this Senate pegged it at three percent. There was a time we went into conference and they still upheld the three percent.

“This morning I drew the attention of the Senate President and the Senators that in all good conscience to what has happened to the community fund, we will not sit down with them during consensus and I worked out. “I walked out with some colleagues initially the very day this was passed and as I informed the Senate President even during the President’s dinner when we were seated there to honour the President, and we got the report of this conference committee, I worked out, a number of senators also left. “And today, we left because I don’t want history, to record us on the wrong side. Some of the Senators who followed me, I thank all of them.

“We don’t want history to record that we were part of this obnoxious decision against the producing communities and our people. It is also a decision that is not helpful to the national cause. This is a story that has just started and I hope that it ends well for Nigeria,” Dickson said.

