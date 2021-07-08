News

PIB: We demand for 5% for oil bearing communities – Bassey

The Senator representing Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State, and Chairman, Cross River State Caucus of the National Assembly, Senator Gershom Bassey has disclosed that Southern Senators demanded five percent for host communities during the debate on the Petroleum Industry Bill. Bassey, who spoke on phone from Abuja, said he was optimistic that the National Assembly would yield to the demand of Southern Senators before the bill is finally sent to the President for assent. According to him, the Senate was yet to harmonise its position with that of the House of Representatives, noting that by the time the harmonisation is done, it would be possible to go with the House of Representatives recommendation.

“For me, I think five per cent was what we all requested. You heard the Deputy Senate President on the floor. In fact, he said five per cent and a little bit more. So we hope that when they go to the conference, they will go with the House of Representatives recommendation of five per cent,” Bassey said. While commending the National Assembly for finally reaching the final stage of the passage of the bill “after 15 to 20 years trial,” which, according to him will ensure investment in Nigeria, the Senator however explained that the bill was not perfect, “but will continue to be perfected as it came to force.

“The PIB is a living document. While I give kudos to the National Assembly for achieving a PIB after 15 to 20 years of trial, the bill is not perfect, but as we go along, it will be fine-tuned. So, I give the National Assembly kudos for passing a PIB bill which will ensure investment in Nigeria,” he said.

