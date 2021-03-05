News

PIB: Wike seeks NASS' approval of 10% for host communities

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the National Assembly to approve not less than 10 per cent fund allocation to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB) that is still before it, stressing that the fund should be used to develop the host communities. Speaking yesterday when the members of the National Assembly Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill, visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike stated that oil bearing communities have suffered the loss of their livelihood, lacked good drinking water and their sociocultural life disrupted because of the insensitivity of the International Oil companies (IOCs). “It is unfortunate that people produce oil but they live in poverty. I believe that this Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) committee will make recommendation of how certain percentage must be given to the host oil communities.

“There are issues of education and health. Don’t just say 10 per cent to the oil host communities. It must be tied to specific projects, so that whoever is in charge will know it. “So that, he or she does not have the prerogative to initiate, like during Christmas, to buy and give 20,000 bags of rice and tag it as project.

“Let it also not be that host community people will have this money, and you begin to see assassinations among themselves.” “I have found out that part of the problem we have in communities is that they allow these oil companies to divide them. They cause crisis among them; divide and rule.

That is the pattern of IOCs, particularly Shell.” The governor also pointed out that the mistakes found with the act establishing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) should be avoided because it did not specify what projects the Commission should embark on in the Niger Delta.

