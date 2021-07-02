News Top Stories

PIB will fast track transparency in petroleum industry –Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently passed by the National Assembly, would address corruption and fast track transparency and openness in the oil and gas industry once passed into law. Sylva, who spoke while after he was honoured by a team of journalists under the auspices of Corruption Reporter, for his leadership role in the fight against corruption in the petroleum industry, said not only would the bill change the narrative in the oil and gas sector, but it would foster national development.

He stressed that the fight against corruption had consistently received a boost from President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership through initiatives such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), noting that the policy had arrested corruption impeding direct flow of resources to the nation’s coffers.

While calling on Nigerians to join hands with the president in fighting the menace of corruption by reporting corrupt practices in every sphere of governance and national life, he emphasized that his leadership would ensure that the petroleum industry continue to adopt best practices for the advantage of the populace. Speaking on behalf of the team, Mrs Adaora Onyechere, a member board of trustees, submitted that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources had justified the confidence reposed in him by President Buhari in leading the petroleum industry to fight corruption, institute transparency and accountability. Mrs Adaora pointed out that Corruption Reporter, having observed the activities of the ministry under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of state for two years, the body deemed it fit to honour the minister of state as a way of inspiring him to do more.

Our Reporters

