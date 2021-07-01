News

PIB will fast track transparency in petroleum industry -Sylva

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently passed by the National Assembly, would address corruption and fast track transparency and openness in the oil and gas industry once passed into law.

Sylva, who spoke while after he was honoured by a team of journalists under the auspices of Corruption Reporter, for his leadership role in the fight against corruption in the petroleum industry, said not only would the bill change the narrative in the oil and gas sector, but it would foster national development.

He stressed that the fight against corruption had consistently received a boost from President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership through initiatives such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), noting that the policy had arrested corruption impeding direct flow of resources to the nation’s coffers.

While calling on Nigerians to join hands with the president in fighting the menace of corruption by reporting corrupt practices in every sphere of governance and national life, he emphasized that his leadership would ensure that the petroleum industry continue to adopt best practices for the advantage of the populace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

State Assembly speakers endorse state police

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria has decried the spate of insecurity in the country, while commending the Federal Government’s efforts at tackling the problem.   This was one of the main resolutions adopted in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of the Conference, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, and issued […]
News

54 terrorists, herdsmen killed as ISWAP, Boko Haram clash

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

Indications emerged last night that 54 terrorists were feared dead, following a supremacy battle between the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and terrorists belonging to the Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram faction at Lake Chad.   It was gathered that the clash between the teo groups claimed at least the lives of 54 […]
News

N2.3trn loan to finance power, health, agriculture – DMO

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said the N2.343 trillion fresh loan, which National Assembly’s approval is being sought by President Muhammadu Buhari, is meant to finance various projects in key sectors, including power, transport, agriculture, rural development, education, health and water resources. The agency’s Director- General, Ms. Patience Oniha, revealed areas of infrastructure projects […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica