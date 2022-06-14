News

Pick Rev Pam as running-mate to boost electoral chances, Arewa youths tell Tinubu

With the deadline for the submission of presidential candidates and their running mates edging closer, some Muslim youths have penciled the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam for the country’s second most-coveted job.

The Arewa Democratic Coalition (ADC) and Muslim Youth Reformed Congress (MYRC), the umbrella body of all Muslim youths in the 19 northern states advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, to pick Rev Pam to run alongside him in 2023.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at the Arewa House in Kaduna, Comrade Abubakar Isah and Ibrahim Ibrahim, chairperson of both groups, said with Rev Pam, the APC would have a perfect Muslim-Christian ticket thus striking out the perceived religious imbalance of fielding two candidates of the same faith.

According to them, Pam’s candidacy will boost Tinubu’s chances at the polls owing to his acceptability in the north and the Christian circle.

As an ordained cleric who has served as CAN chairman in 19 northern states and the FCT, the groups believe Pam would guarantee millions of votes in these states and even in the southern region where he is loved and respected.

Describing the NCPC boss as a detribalised Nigerian, the Muslim youths added that the Pam’s track-record is without blemish and archetypical number 2 an astute politician like Tinubu should have by his side.

An upright Nigerian, vast and courageous, the statement also noted that Pam isn’t going to learn on the job having garnered experience and exposure in different roles over the years.

Reeling out Pam’s achievements, the statement added, “The Executive Secretary of NCPC has been a member of the United Nations Youth Assembly New York, USA from 2007 to date.
Rev. Pam was the chairman, Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board; member, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Council; member Plateau State Education Board and member, Plateau State Tsunami Fund Raising Committee from 2004 to 2005.

“The NCPC boss is a member of the following revered bodies – Arewa Elders Forum and Zumunta International, USA. He is equally a member of the President in Council of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). This man of humble and calm disposition, was also elected the National Vice President Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) for North Central from 2013 to date.

“In 2010 Rev. Yakubu Pam was appointed the District Superintendent Jos Mainland Assemblies of God Church Nigeria, a position which he still occupies prior to his appointed as the NCPC boss.

“It is therefore our humble opinion that a Tinubu-Pam ticket will fly. This isn’t just about the religious sentiments but the capacity of two men capable of turning around the fortunes of the nation”.

 

