Picking up my PVC, my proudest Nigerian moment –Kaffy

Dancer Kafayat Shafau, better known as Kaffy, says getting her permanent voters card (PVC) was one of her “proudest moments as a Nigerian”. The dancer spoke on Thursday during a panel session themed “Youth Involvement in the Democratic Process.” The event took place at the US consulate in Lagos. Kaffy said with the PVCs, Nigerians have the “weapon” to ensure the best candidate is voted into power. “The youths have the power to force leadership to do the right thing,” she said. “The day I went to collect my PVC was one of my proudest moments as a Nigerian.

Many showed determination to face the odds to get their PVC’s. “Your PVC is power, it is a weapon. We can choke injustice, frustrate it. Do not lose hope.” Also speaking at the event, Molly Phee, the United States assistant secretary of state for African affairs, said the US does not have a preferred candidate. She added that the US will assist in making the elections peaceful while urging Nigerians to make the right choice. “We want to congratulate Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and use this opportunity to say that the votes of Nigerians will count,” she said.

“Some are asking us who we are supporting, we don’t support any candidate, but support free, fair and credible election as well as peaceful transition of power. “You know the candidates better and should make the right choice yourself. The power is in the youths to bring the change they desire.

