News Top Stories

P&ID: Nigeria’s position on $11bn arbitration award fictitious

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Process & Industrial Development Ltd (P&ID) has told a London High Court that Nigeria cooked up fictitious allegations in a politically motivated campaign to dodge a $11 billion arbitration award. New Telegraph gathered yesterday that P&ID, which is jointly owned by a British lawyer’s litigation funding firm and VR Capital Group Ltd, made the response in its defense at the London trial over the legality of the disputed payout. P&ID lawyers in filings prepared for the trial, stated that Nige-ria had a society “where the rule of law is patchy and that authorities imprisoned people close to P&ID” in “shocking conditions to pressure them into false confessions. “This litigation is just one part of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s relentless, politically motivated campaign to destroy P&ID and anyone and anything associated with it.” He opined that more of his colleagues were now opting out of policing because of the level of aggression they were meeting on duty and because the demands of the job were growing while resources were depleting. Nigeria’s “case is manifestly false.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insurgency: Mali receives helicopters, weapons from Russia

Posted on Author Reporter

  A cargo plane has delivered four helicopters, weapons and ammunition from Russia to Mali, according to the military-led authorities in the West African country. Interim Defence Minister Sadio Camara said late on Thursday Mali had acquired the aircraft in a contract agreed in December 2020 to support its armed forces in their battle – […]
News

Disabled Persons’ Day: We must show care –IAWPA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

As the world celebrates the International Day For Disabled Persons today, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has called on Nigerians and global citizens to show that they really care for the plight of the disabled persons in the society. The FCT director of IAWPA, Prophetess Happiness Ebube, made the call yesterday in […]
News

Makinde inaugurates state’s anti-corruption agency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday inaugurated the state’s anti-corruption commission, declaring that his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption remained unshakable. The governor, who was speaking at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said that with the inauguration, Oyo State as Pacesetter State, would become a worthy reference for other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica