P&ID: Nigeria’s position on $11bn arbitration award fictitious

Process & Industrial Development Ltd (P&ID) has told a London High Court that Nigeria cooked up fictitious allegations in a politically motivated campaign to dodge a $11 billion arbitration award. New Telegraph gathered yesterday that P&ID, which is jointly owned by a British lawyer’s litigation funding firm and VR Capital Group Ltd, made the response in its defense at the London trial over the legality of the disputed payout. P&ID lawyers in filings prepared for the trial, stated that Nige-ria had a society “where the rule of law is patchy and that authorities imprisoned people close to P&ID” in “shocking conditions to pressure them into false confessions. “This litigation is just one part of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s relentless, politically motivated campaign to destroy P&ID and anyone and anything associated with it.” He opined that more of his colleagues were now opting out of policing because of the level of aggression they were meeting on duty and because the demands of the job were growing while resources were depleting. Nigeria’s “case is manifestly false.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...