P&ID Scam: FG slams fresh charges against Briton

The Federal Government yesterday slammed six separate criminal charges against a British national, Mr James Nolan, and six other companies over their alleged involvement in the $9.6billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) “contract scam” before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. P&ID, an Irish engineering company, had secured a $9.6billion award against Nigeria following the non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the Federal Government. The Federal Government has however appealed the judgment in a London high court.

At the court session on yesterday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Nolan alongside Lurgi Consult LTD on 8 counts (FHC/ ABI/CR/143/20) of money laundering. In the second charge marked FHC/ABJ/ CR/144/20, he is answering to five counts alongside Kristholm Nigeria LTD.

In the third charge (FHC/ABJ/CR/145/20), Marshpeal Nigeria Ltd and Nolan are faced with six counts. In another charge (FHC/ABI/CR/146/20) the EFCC preferred six counts against Nolan and Babcock Electrical Projects LTD. Also, the British national is answering to a sixcount charge (FHC/ABI/ CR/147/20) together with LIR Resources Nigeria LTD

