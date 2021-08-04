News

Pierre Subeh- the Business Specialist who strives to bring social change

Pierre Subeh is a writer, business specialist and award-winning Executive Producer. He established the X Network, which is a commercialization, branding and research company.

 

 

It had many significant clients in the past such as Apple, Abbott Laboratories, Pepsi, and Starbucks. He has been involved with a number of business publications including Forbes, CNBC, The Washington Post, Yahoo News, The New York Post, etcetera. At the age of 17, he became one of the youngest entrepreneurs with a thriving 6-figure income. Recently he has also launched XarbonPrint, a printing firm that offers its high-quality print services to small and medium-sized enterprises.

 

Initially, Pierre studied human behaviour and productivity. Pierre was a born leader and has an outstanding capability of team management and successful entrepreneurship.

 

In the course of the years, Pierre’s life objective in Western civilization has been to promote equality and the portrayal of the Middle East people. He was also invited to participate in the Harvard Business School’s CORe Preparation Credential Programme by the Committee members.

 

He was also recently invited by the Phoenix University Committee members and recommended to make his life achievements in the field of social justice into credit for an education that he could directly undertake there.

 

This shows how remarkable his contributions to society were. Pierre’s dad, Imad Subeh, taught him about business early on, and his first experience of working was at his dad’s Grocery store.

Pierre fought hard for the middle Eastern representation. In fact, he organized an independent public awareness campaign to highlight the rich culture of the Middle East.

 

The effort included more than 250 billboards dispersed across the states with a message that read “April is the National Arab American Heritage Month”. This was addressed to the Federal Government.

The movement received acknowledgement from the US Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of State and even the White House which is currently governed by Biden accompanied by Kamala Harris.

 

The president commended Pierre’s efforts in a public statement, praising the whole team and thus April was recognized as the National Arab American Heritage Month.
Pierre thinks this is only the beginning of more efficient efforts for bringing social change. In future campaigns, he has claimed to leverage the X Network platform for this purpose. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.
Know more about Pierre Subeh and his future plans as an activist and marketing expert through his social media handles listed below for convenience.
Instagram: @PierreSubeh
Twitter @Pierre_Subeh.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PierreSubeh

