Pig’s kidney works in human –Surgeons

Surgeons in the United States have successfully attached a kidney grown in a genetically altered pig to a human patient and found that the organ worked normally. The surgery, which was carried out at the New York University (NYU) Langone Health, was first reported on Tuesday. Although, the research has not yet been peer-reviewed nor published in a medical journal, the surgeons behind the scientific breakthrough, said it the development may one day yield a vast new supply of organs for severely ill patients.

The procedure involved a brain-dead patient followed only for 54 hours, experts in the field said it represented a milestone, reported the New York Times. According to the Director of the N.Y.U. Langone Transplant Institute, Dr. Robert Montgomery, who performed the procedure in September, He said: “The transplanted kidney was obtained from a pig genetically engineered to grow an organ unlikely to be rejected by the human body. In a close approximation of an actual transplant procedure, the kidney was attached to a person who had suffered brain death and was maintained on a ventilator.

