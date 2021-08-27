Business

PILA advances knowledge with international exchange programme

The Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) is set to hold its bi-annual International Exchange Programme, Women In Insurance Summit Africa 2021. According to Tola Sotade, Education Secretary for PILA, “the International Exchange Programme has over the years been a bi-annual event where members go on an educational trip to a country of choice, mostly in Africa. However, due to the Covid-19 and the changes it has bought to all spheres of life globally, we are having a virtual event this year with the theme: Redefining Success in a Changing World and it is going to be awesome.” The Convener and President of PILA, Joyce Ojemudia, who also doubles as the MD/CEO of African Alliance Insurance Plc, spoke about the importance of participation at the summit for every woman in insurance. According to her, “an empowered woman is an empowered nation.

As women, we have the innate superpower to positively influence our industry, society and by extension, our nation. But this cannot happen by wishful thinking, we need to scale up our capacity and adequately collaborate to achieve same.

“This is why education summits like this is a veritable learning platform for the woman who desires to groom their super powers and know how to use it in making a difference.” She further reiterated the post event impact the training would have on all participants.

“The lineup of speakers inspires so much confidence that one can safely assure participants of a life changing impact on their personal life, career and indeed industry. I make bold therefore to invite all women in Insurance and indeed the financial services to join us at this summit as we grow capacity for enhanced success,” she added. Prominent speakers billed for the event include, Mr F. Bowen-John, the Director General, West African Insurance Institute, WAII, The Gambia; Adetola Adegbayi, Executive Director, Leadway Assurance Company Limited; Yinka Ogunde, Chief Executive Officer, Edumark Consult; Folashade Onanuga, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Motodols Consults; Funmi Babington-Ashaye, MD/CEO, Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers; Adeyinka; Ebele Nwachukwu, MD/CEO, NSIA Insurance and Adeyinka Adekoya, former MD/CEO, Coronation Insurance Plc. The 2021 Women In Insurance Summit is scheduled to hold on August 26, 2021 from 10am.

