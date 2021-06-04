PILA floats foundation, rewards maths genius with N1m grant

At her 25th Annual General Meeting held at the newly completed PILA House in Lagos, the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) announced the institution of its social good initiative, the PILA Foundation. The foundation will be the vehicle through which the professional association’s social responsibilities would be delivered to its teeming stakeholders. Making the announcement at the virtual event, PILA President, Joyce Ojemudia, said this was the culmination of the association’s well stated desires to give back to the society especially its stakeholders and the female folk.

She, thereafter, announced the award of an education grant worth one million naira to Faith Odunsi, the 15-year-old girl, who stunned the world when she made history by winning the Global Open Mathematics Competition beating contestants from Europe, Asia and the Americas earlier in the year. “Faith is that child that has become an inspiration to many. Her historic win at the Global Open Mathematics Tournament is testament to her brilliance and excellent spirit.

“We at PILA want to use this Grant to congratulate her and to offer her our support as a girl child who has brought honour to her family and motherland,” Ojemudia said. “We would be available to mentor her and give her more support as she continues her academic exploits,” she added. Accompanied by her mother, Oluwasijibomi Odunsi, and Yinka Kawonise, the personal assistant to the Proprietor of The Ambassadors School, Ogun State, Samson Osewa, Faith was handed her prize to a resounding applause. The recipient’s mother thanked the association for the award and prayed for the continued growth of the body. Recall that at her inauguration as President of the 48-yearold association at the height of the pandemic last year, Ojemudia had promised to lift the revered body of insurance women to enviable heights by taking on audacious projects which would be seen to fruition by collaborative efforts. Established in 1973, PILA is the elite body of insurance women committed to ensuring the very best of ladies in the fast growing insurance industry.

