Business

PILA honours ex-secretary general of AIO

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Profesional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has presented an award of excellence to Ms Prisca Soares, the immediate past Secretary General of the Africa Insurance Organisations (AIO), for her meritorious service in the industry over the years. Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, President, PILA, announced the feat at the PILA Africa Workshop of the ongoing 47th Africa Insurance Organisations (AIO) Conference and Annual General Assembly in Lagos.

The Theme for the Workshop was “an offshoot of the 47th AIO Conference – Women Collaborating For Africa’s Economy Recovery.” Ojemudia said that Soares was found worthy of the award, having performed her duties excellently over the years. “We have in our midst a great pillar of the insurance industry, not just in Nigeria but also in Africa in the person of Ms Soares, the immediate past Secretary General of the AIO.

“We all know she has performed her duties in the industry meritoriously over the years. “We acknowledge her strides and would be officially honouring her at this event,” she said. Ojemudia appreciated all the pioneer presidents of the other country local associations for their dexterity and commitment towards the PILA Africa initiative. She explained that PILA Africa is an initiative of PILA Nigeria, which has snowballed into many other African countries establishing similar associations and a lot more on the verge of concluding their modalities.

Ojemudia said: “it is expected that many other African countries here represented,will be encouraged to establish their local associations and PILA Nigeria is ever ready to partner with you in this regard. According to her, the idea is to have an umbrella body of female insurance professionals and practitioners in Africa under which members will glean together to harness the rich potentials in the continent. The PILA president said this was to ensure that women take their rightful place in their various countries and Africa at large.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

TECNO dismisses malware claim in W2

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Chinese mobile manufacturer, TECNO, has allayed the fears of its device users, saying it has fixed the security problem found on one of its smartphone models, W2. The company in a statement reacting to reports of xHelper/ Triada malware pre-installed in the smartphone said its security team had addressed the problem by releasing a fix. […]
Business

Coronavirus spending pushes US 2020 fiscal year deficit to record $3.132trn  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. budget deficit hit a record $3.132 trillion during fiscal 2020, more than triple the 2019 shortfall due to massive coronavirus rescue spending, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday. The deficit more than doubled the previous record of $1.416 trillion in fiscal 2009, when the United States was battling a financial crisis, reports […]
Business

Tariff increase places importers in dilemma

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

There is apprehension among importers that there will be cargo shortfall in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 following the increasing exchange rate, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports As Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) commences implementation of the new exchange rate introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to process imports coming into the country, shippers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica