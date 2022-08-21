Pilgrims Abscondment: FCTA tightens noose, adopts stringent measures

As the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) prepares for the next phase of pilgrimage to the holy land, it said all loopholes have been tightened to ensure that all pilgrims that embarked on pilgrimage on its platform were all accounted for, without any record of abscondment.

The Director of the Board, Dabara Vingo in a Chat with New Telegraph, said the Board has among other measures, engaged the services of several security operatives who will mount surveillance on the pilgrims at all points.

He noted that the Board employed the new measure to prevent human trafficking and other illegalities which some pilgrims indulge in.

The Director stated that while cases of abscondment has been drastically reduced, he added that since he assumed of office, the Board has had a peaceful pilgrimage processes.

