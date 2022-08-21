Metro & Crime

Pilgrims Abscondment: FCTA tightens noose, adopts stringent measures

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja  Comment(0)

As the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) prepares for the next phase of pilgrimage to the holy land, it said all loopholes have been tightened to ensure that all pilgrims that embarked on pilgrimage on its platform were all accounted for, without any record of abscondment.

The Director of the Board, Dabara Vingo  in a Chat with New Telegraph, said the Board has  among other measures, engaged the services of several security operatives who will mount surveillance on the pilgrims at all points.

He noted that the Board employed the new measure to prevent human trafficking and other illegalities which some pilgrims indulge in.

The Director stated that while cases of abscondment has been drastically reduced, he added that since he assumed of office, the Board has had a peaceful pilgrimage processes.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

C’River ‘achieves’ $20.4m World Bank grant

Posted on Author Reporter

Clement James, Calabar   Cross River State government has said it has achieved World Bank grants worth $20.4 million given under States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme. The Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists on the achievement of his ministry He said the state met the […]
Metro & Crime

Three die, 19 injured in Niger auto crash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three people lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident which occurred on Mokwa-Jebba Road in Niger State. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Joel Dagwa, said in Minna that 19 other people sustained various degrees of injury in the crash. Dagwa, according to the News Agency of Nigeria […]
Metro & Crime

Two men in Oyo Police net over fake POS alert

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Men of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested two fraudsters who have been defrauding innocent residents of the state by buying goods, collecting money from Point of Sales (POS) operators using fake bank alerts. The duo of Olayide Olumide, 31, and Oluwemimo Adeyanju, 27, according to the police, have been purchasing clothing materials and […]

