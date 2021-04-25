Pilgrims Commission partners ECWA to promote peace in Northern Nigeria

Musa Pam, Jos

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has promised to build a strong partnership with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) to promote peace in the Northern Nigeria and the entire country.

NCPC, Executive Secretary Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam said this when he visited the ECWA President Rev. Dr. Stephen Panya at the weekend in his Residence in Jos.

Pam said the visit was to congratulate Panya on his re-election as the President of the church

The Executive Secretary, who described Panya’s re-election as timely, promised to build strong synergy with the church to advance the gospel of Christ in Nigeria.

“We are here to congratulate you our father and brother on your re-election as ECWA President.

“Your re-election is a sign of good leadership because you are a man of truth and you have a good heart. As a Commission, we promise to partner you in order to promote peace in our country and also spread the gospel of Christ in Nigeria.”

Pam, who is also the CAN Chairman 19 Northern states including FCT Abuja, called on the ECWA President to lead according to the scriptures and to carry everybody along with a sincere heart.

Responding, Rev. Dr. Panya, thanked Pam for the visit, adding that his doors would be wide open for any partnership toward promoting peaceful co-existence in the nation.

