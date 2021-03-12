‘Pilgrims funds safer in Hajj Savings account’

Keeping pilgrims fund in the newly introduced Hajj Savings Scheme is safe, reliable and free from any unforeseen temptation, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, has said. Speaking at the launch/ sensitisation of the scheme in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Engr. Sule said the scheme, besides easing the Hajj processes, would reduce the chances of redirecting the pilgrims’ funds for other activities outside hajj operations, according to the statement issued by Jaiz Bank .

He said the HSS came at the right time when various governments are withdrawing gradually from sponsoring religious activities, emphasised that Muslims will now be better prepared at their convenience to perform Hajj being one of the pillars of Islam. Managing Director, Jaiz Bank Plc, Mallam Hassan Usman, said: “The bank is committed to this journey and we are ready to support it with best-in-class technology infrastructure as well as safe investment management practice.” Hassan represented by the Acting MD/Executive Director, Operations/CFO of the bank, Abdulfattah Amoo, said as the scheme grows over time, NAHCON and the various state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards could have the liquid funds required to effectively plan hajj operations early, thereby securing better bargain for accommodation and other services for their pilgrims.

The Scheme can also be the key to making them highly self-sustaining in the long run. In his remark, the Chairman/ CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, said HSS was “an idea whose time has come and which is quite crucial and a dream come true for us all if Hajj must be taken to the next level like as it is done in some parts of the world.

