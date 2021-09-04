Pilgrims vaccination in compliance with int’l travel requirements –CAN

Clerics have noted that the recent directive by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) mandating all intending pilgrims to receive their complete dose of the COVID-19 vaccines was in line with international travel requirements. While noting that presentation of a PCR test confirming the negative status of expected travelers on any international travel has long been mandatory since the pandemic, they added that the vaccine hesitancy being witnessed in the face of a global vaccination drive was already affecting requirements for international travels even for intending pilgrims. According to the spokesman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the religious body has no right to object to requirements for international travels. He said: “You can’t travel to any country without being vaccinated you can stay in your country and nobody will disturb or harass you. “Vaccination is now one of the conditions they will ask even before they grant you visa.”
Related Articles
FG begins distribution of 15m insecticide nets in 4 states
The Federal Government yesterday flagged off the distribution of over 15 million Insecticide Treated Net Campaign (ITNs) in four states-Ogun, Katsina, Jigawa and Gombe, as part of campaign for eradication of malaria. The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the flag off of the ITNs campaign, organised by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group tackles South-South govs on control of NDDC
A group, Vanguard for Transparent Leadership and Democracy (VATLAD) yesterday took a swipe on governors of the South-South geo-political zone of the federation on their move to exercise control over the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the intervention agency in the oil rich region. The governors had at their Tuesday’s meeting in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Miyetti Allah: We’ll quit forest reserves, stop night grazing
After days of faceoff between the Ondo State Government and Fulani herdsmen under the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) over the ultimatum by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that herders should register or vacate forest reserves in the state, the herders yesterday agreed to comply with the demands. The herdsmen from across the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)