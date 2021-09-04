News

Pilgrims vaccination in compliance with int'l travel requirements –CAN

Clerics have noted that the recent directive by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) mandating all intending pilgrims to receive their complete dose of the COVID-19 vaccines was in line with international travel requirements. While noting that presentation of a PCR test confirming the negative status of expected travelers on any international travel has long been mandatory since the pandemic, they added that the vaccine hesitancy being witnessed in the face of a global vaccination drive was already affecting requirements for international travels even for intending pilgrims. According to the spokesman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the religious body has no right to object to requirements for international travels. He said: “You can’t travel to any country without being vaccinated you can stay in your country and nobody will disturb or harass you. “Vaccination is now one of the conditions they will ask even before they grant you visa.”

