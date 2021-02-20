Sports

Pillars players, officials escape danger as fire guts bus

Less than 24 hours after Wikki Tourists of Bauchi’s travelling bus was gutted fire, players and officials of another Nigeria Professional Football League team Kano Pillars averted similar incident as the bus they were travelling in caught fire.

Our correspondent learnt that the incident occurred around Doguwa Local Government Area of the state as the team were travelling to Makurdi, the capital city of Benue for the Match Day 11 engagement with Lobi Stars. As at press time, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but in a video shared on social media by one of the players, footballers and officials of the team were seen attempting to put out the fire.

Sources in the team said the fire was successfully put out and players and officials were in good condition. It would be recalled that Wikki Tourists were not that lucky as their bus was razed down by fire on Thursday. Tourists were travelling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state for a league game with Dakkada FC before the accident occurred at Hawan Kibo – a town near Jos, Plateau State. No one was hurt in the incident.

