Pillars tackle Wolves after 17-hour road trip

…as Jigawa Stars outshine Lobi Stars 2-1 in NPFL round 2 opener

Kano Pillars will be guests of Warri Wolves Sunday afternoon in MatchDay 20 of the 2021 NPFL, after spending 17 hours on the road to the match venue.
The Media Officer of Pillars, Malam Rilwanu  Idris Malikawa said the ‘Masu gida’ boys who left the city of Kano on Friday had arrived safely and are ready to take on their opponents.
The number of hours spent on the road by Pillars explains why new signing, Ahmed Musa has reportedly opted out of their away matches.
In a related development, Mailkawa disclosed that Pillars had beefed up their squad with eight players during the mid-season transfer window.
He gave the names of the players as Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa (attacker), Sabastine Uche Great from Akwa United FC (attacker), Eze Ifeanyi Kelvin (attacker), Adamu Salihu from Ijayapi Rocks FC Abuja (Attacker) and Kokoette Ibiok Udo from Dakkada FC (attacker).
Others are Egbo Godwin Monday unattached (attacking midfielder), Ezekiel Tamaraebifha from Lobi stars FC (defensive midfielder) and Joseph Yinka Bah from Limbe fc Cameroon (attacker).
Three out of the new players, Tamaraebifha, Uche and Kelvin are among the 20 players who travelled with the team to Warri.
Meanwhile, Jigawa Golden Stars Saturday began their campaign in the second round of the 2021 NPFL season on a winning note as they edged past Lobi Stars 2-1 at the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna.
The three goals came in the second half of the match as the first 45 minutes ended in a barren draw due to the failure of either side to break the deadlock.
Lobi Stars were the better of the two sides as they continued to put pressure on the defence of Jigawa Stars, forcing their goalkeeper Victor Sochima to make a double save in the 19th minute to keep his side in the match.
A minute earlier, the begging chance that fell to Bello John who fired off the target by the striker.
On resumption, both teams made double substitutions in the 53rd minute (Jigawa Stars) and 60th minute (Lobi Stars) to try and break down each other.
However, it was the home team that went in front in the 70th minute when burly forward, Samuel Stone scored from the spot.
Substitute Samuel Mathias then levelled scores for Lobi Stars in the 84th minute.
And as Lobi Stars were still celebrating the equaliser, substitute Abdullahi Lala popped up at the other end to head Jigawa Stars in front again off a corner kick to deny Lobi Stars a point in the week 20 encounter.

