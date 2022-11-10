Pilot sisters to add glamour to Lagos Women Run 2022

Three sisters, who are all pilots, will on November 12 add glamour to the 2022 Lagos Women Run, as they have all registered to be part of the 10km race. The youngest of the Makindes, Oluwafunmilayo Makinde, now Mrs Marcus, said they are all women from there family and decided to be part of the race so as to learn from other women from other works of life. According to her, their father, Captain Akinwale Makinde, a pilot, gave birth to seven girls with three of them following in his footsteps. “I’m participating alongside my siblings because we all love women and women play significant roles in our environment and in our world. Anything to encourage women to let them understand that they can do better and be better, is something that I always want to be part of,” she said. “We are quite prepared. It’s just for love, for understanding, for encouragement, it’s no competition, it’s just to encourage each other and women around us. “I look forward to meeting other women alongside my sisters, as much as we want to pour out, we want to receive. I feel like that though I’m in the aviation sector, I’m a pilot currently, I feel like I’m open to meeting other women in other sectors too to be able to learn from them.

